Lewis Mills snaps five-game losing streak with win over Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Jan. 13, 2025 – Sophomore Tommy Dinunzio had a game-high 29 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Lewis Mills boys basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 48-46 win over Middletown on Monday night.

Trailing by seven points at halftime, Mills limited the host Dragons to just six points in the third quarter and 11 points in the second half. Mills (3-7) had to make a defensive stop in the last possession of the game to earn the win.

Gavin Daily had 10 points for Lewis Mills with Gavin Grustas scored nine points off the bench. Chad Edmond pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Mills has to win five of their remaining 10 games to secure a spot in the CIAC Division II tournament. The Spartans will host Conard on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.

Middletown (2-7) was led by Gimani James with 10 points and Eugene Robinson with nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 48, Middletown 46

At Middletown

Lewis Mills (48) Gavin Daly 4-1-10, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 14-0-29, Gavin Grustas 3-0-9, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 17-1-48

Middletown (46) Aaron Anderson 2-0-5, Daren Tenn 1-0-2, Addison Brown 0-0-0, Martin Outlaw 1-0-2, Gimani James 4-0-10, Eugene Robinson 4-0-9, Connor D’Aquila 3-0-8, Zion Smallman 5-0-10

Lewis Mills (3-7) 11 15 15 7 — 48

Middletown (2-7) 15 17 6 7 — 46

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Dinunzio (LM), Grustas (LM) 3, D’Aquila (M) 2, Robinson (M), James (M), Anderson (M)