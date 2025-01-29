Mills pulls away from Simsbury for sixth win of season

BURLINGTON, January 29, 2025 – The Lewis Mills boys basketball hit 10 shots from three-point range to beat Simsbury on Wednesday night and move closer to a CIAC tournament berth.

The Spartans (6-9) are two wins shy of securing a berth in the CIAC Division II tournament with five games remaining in the regular season. Logan Carrano had a game-high 14 points and hit four shots from three-point range to lead the Spartans, who led by 15 points at halftime and by 14 points after three quarters.

Gavin Daly had 13 points and five assists while Tommy Dinunzio chipped in with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Gage Kosak pulled down six rebounds for Mills while Will Green dished out five assists.

Chad Edmond played some strong defense for the Spartans.

Shane Butler and Emmanuel Densu-Croffle each had 11 points for Simsbury (8-7).

Lewis Mills 52, Simsbury 42

At Burlington

Simsbury (42) Lincoln Turrell 1-0-3, Andrew Kerwin 0-2-2, Will Gillis 2-0-5, Patrick Matycyzk 2–1-5, Shane Butler 4-2-11, Matt Watson 1-0-3, Jack Garner 1-0-2, Emmanuel Densu-Croffle 5-0-11, Total 16-5-42

Lewis Mills (52) Gavin Daly 3-3-13, Brett Harding 2-0-5, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 5-0-14, Tommy Dinunzio 4-1-12, Chad Edmond 2-1-6, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 1-0-2, Totals 17-5-52

Simsbury (8-7) 6 12 10 14 — 42

Lewis Mills (6-9) 15 18 9 10 — 52

Three-point goals: Gillis (S), Butler (S), Watson (S), Turrell (S), Densu Croffle (S), Carrano (LM) 4, Dinunzio (LM) 3, Daly (LM), Harding (LM), Edmond (LM)