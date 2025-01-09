Newington co-op hands E.O. Smith/Tolland first loss of the season

NEWINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 – Josh Beaudoin scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Jack Petronio with 4:30 gone in the third period and the Newington co-op ice hockey team handed E.O. Smith/Tolland their first loss of the season, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Newington Arena.

Goalie Anderson Claffey made 22 saves in net to secure the win for the Nor’easters. Paxton Kelly’s second period goal tied the game at 1-1. Goalie Liam Petrella made 26 saves in net for E.O. Smith/Tolland (5-1).

Newington co-op 2, E.O. Smith/Tolland 1

At Newington

EOS co-op (5-1) 1 0 0 — 1

Newington co-op (3-3) 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Paxton Kelly (N), Josh Beaudoin (N), Declaw Bayne (EOS); Assists: Ethan Lindquist (N), Billy Ryan (N), Jack Petronio (N), Sasha Filipovic (EOS), Ryan Fanting (EOS); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 22, Liam Petrella (EOS) 26; Shots: Newington 28-23