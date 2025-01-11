Newington co-op scores three goals in final 2:18 to beat Northeastern co-op

BOLTON, Jan. 11, 2025 – The Newington co-op ice hockey team scored three goals in the final 2:18 of the game to lead the Nor’easters to a 3-2 win over the Northeastern Shamrocks co-op squad on Saturday at Bolton Ice Palace.

Trailing 2-0, Newington’s Jack Guilmartin cut the deficit to one with a power play goal with 2:18 left in the game. Josh Beaudoin’s goal with 45 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 2-2.

The Nor’easters continued to push and Mason Buckley’s goal with one second remaining lifted Newington co-op (4-3) to their third consecutive win. Beaudoin and Blake Gordon had assists on the game-winning score.

Goalie Anderson Claffey had 22 saves for Newington co-op, which consists of players from Newington, Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin. Northeastern is a co-op program hosted by Rockville with players from Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

Newington returns to the ice on Wednesday when they host Wilton at Newington Arena beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Newington co-op 3, Northeastern co-op 2

At Bolton

Newington (4-3) 0 0 3 — 3

Northeastern (0-7-1) 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: Josh Beaudoin (New), Jack Guilmartin (New), Mason Buckley (New), Max Sutherland (NE), Colby Bell (NE); Assists: Billy Ryan (New), Jack Petronio (New), Blake Horton (New), Nathaniel Thomas (NE); Saves: Anderson Claffey (New) 22, Colin Forte (NE) 30; Shots: Newington 33-24