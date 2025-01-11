Connect with us

Boys Hockey

Newington co-op scores three goals in final 2:18 to beat Northeastern co-op

Canton skater Mason Buckley scored with one second left in regulation to lift the Newington co-op to a 3-2 win over Northeastern co-op on Saturday at Bolton Ice Palace. (Photo courtesy Newington Hockey)

BOLTON, Jan. 11, 2025 – The Newington co-op ice hockey team scored three goals in the final 2:18 of the game to lead the Nor’easters to a 3-2 win over the Northeastern Shamrocks co-op squad on Saturday at Bolton Ice Palace.

Trailing 2-0, Newington’s Jack Guilmartin cut the deficit to one with a power play goal with 2:18 left in the game. Josh Beaudoin’s goal with 45 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 2-2.

The Nor’easters continued to push and Mason Buckley’s goal with one second remaining lifted Newington co-op (4-3) to their third consecutive win. Beaudoin and Blake Gordon had assists on the game-winning score.

Goalie Anderson Claffey had 22 saves for Newington co-op, which consists of players from Newington, Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin. Northeastern is a co-op program hosted by Rockville with players from Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

Newington returns to the ice on Wednesday when they host Wilton at Newington Arena beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Newington co-op 3, Northeastern co-op 2
At Bolton
Newington (4-3)                0  0  3  — 3
Northeastern (0-7-1)         0  2  0  — 2
Goals: Josh Beaudoin (New), Jack Guilmartin (New), Mason Buckley (New), Max Sutherland (NE), Colby Bell (NE); Assists: Billy Ryan (New), Jack Petronio (New), Blake Horton (New), Nathaniel Thomas (NE); Saves: Anderson Claffey (New) 22, Colin Forte (NE) 30; Shots: Newington 33-24

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Boys Hockey