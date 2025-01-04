Theberge’s 36 points helps Canton beat SMSA

HARTFORD, Jan. 3, 2024 – Canton sophomore Ruby Theberge scored a career-high 36 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help the Canton High girls basketball team to a 57-42 win over Sports Medical Science Academy (SMSA) on Friday night in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Theberge hit six three-point shots and became the second Canton player since 2010 to exceed 30 points in a single game.

Canton (3-1, 2-0 NCCC) had a six-point lead at the half but they extended it to 11 points after three quarters thanks to freshman Riley Ahlgren, who scored nine of her 13 points in the third quarter.

“The fourth quarter was our best of the game as we got stops on defense, shared the ball offensively, and made free throws down the stretch (9-of-13),” Canton High coach Brian Medeiros said. “Helen Canny did a great job defending SMSA’s top guard Jayel Verdejo.”

Ahlgren had seven rebounds and four assists for the Warriors while McKenzie Yanke had seven rebounds and four points. Lucy O’Connor pulled down six rebounds and scored four points.

Theberge had a team-high 11 rebounds for Canton. She sank 10-of-11 free throws to score 36 points, the most in a single game for a Canton player since 2022 when Jenna Cuniowski scored 33 in a win over Coventry.

Earlier this week, Theberge scored 31 points in a 68-62 win over Gilbert on Monday in the consolation game of the Bristol Central tournament, converting on 20-of-25 free throws.

Madison Doucette led the Tigers (2-5, 0-2 NCCC) with 11 points with Verdejo scoring nine.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they travel to Wallingford to challenge Sheehan at 7:15 p.m. It’s the first of three games this week. The Warriors travel to Rockville on Tuesday and end the week by hosting Granby on Friday.

Canton’s school record for most points in a single is 44 points, set by Sarah Benedetti against Platt Tech in a CIAC state tournament game in March 2010.

Canton 57, SMSA 42

At Canton

Canton (57) Ruby Theberge 10 10-11 36, Riley Ahlgren 4 4-6 13, Brooke Czerwinski 0-0-0, Helen Canny 0 2-6 2, McKenzie Yanke 1 2-2 4, Lucy O’Conner 2-0-4, Kayla Berning 1-0-2, Macy McCullough 0-0-0, Maya Affsa 0-0-0, Emy Howard 0-0-0, Ally Chickos 0-0-0, Totals: 17 16-23 57

SMSA (42) Jayel Verdejo 4 1-2 9, Mia Candelario 1-0-2, Abigail Doucette 3 0-2 7, Madison Doucette 5 1-3 11, Phillise Mallard 5 2-5 12, Tierney Lee 0 1-4 1, Totals: 18 5-16 42

Canton (3-1) 17 10 14 16 — 57

SMSA (2-5) 11 10 9 8 — 42

Three-point goals: Theberge (C) 6, Alhgren (C), A Doucette (S)