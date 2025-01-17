Tournament results among top viewed stories for 2024 at Collinsville Press

Analytics can be fun. The numbers of visitors to the Collinsville Press tell us what you were interested in reading in 2024.
We’ve compiled the top 10 pages in terms of page views in 2024. We’ve also compiled the top 10 stories in terms of page views in 2024.
Thank you for visiting us in 2024 and we look forward to seeing you in 2025 and beyond.
Top 10 pages Collinsville Press in 2024
Top 10 stories, Collinsville Press in 2024
|Story
|Date
|Page views
|1. Hall of Fame field hockey coach Nancy Grace of Canton dies
|Oct. 2
|7,125
|2. Farmington High basketball coach Duane Witter resigns
|April 19
|2,763
|3. Vayda, Smith to represent U.S. in international mini-golf
|May 6
|2,612
|4. Canton’s Will Gallant qualifies for U.S. Olympic trials
|June 14
|1,670
|5. Simsbury beats Avon for D6 baseball championship
|July 8
|1,646
|6. Bristol Eastern spoils opening day for Avon football
|Sept. 12
|1,644
|7. Wethersfield blanks Avon in football
|Sept. 20
|1,606
|8. Simsbury Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony
|Jan. 30
|1,576
|9. Simsbury U10 baseball team wins Section II title
|July 18
|1,338
|10. Mills erases late deficit to earn spot in state finals
|March 13
|1,312