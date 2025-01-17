Connect with us

Tournament results among top viewed stories for 2024 at Collinsville Press

Our look back at the life of Hall of Fame coach Nancy Grace was the most viewed story of the year. In the photo above is Nancy, left, Cookie Bromage and Terri Ziemnicki at the 2018 Gold Key induction banquet. Grace passed away in October.

Analytics can be fun. The numbers of visitors to the Collinsville Press tell us what you were interested in reading in 2024.

We’ve compiled the top 10 pages in terms of page views in 2024. We’ve also compiled the top 10 stories in terms of page views in 2024.

Thank you for visiting us in 2024 and we look forward to seeing you in 2025 and beyond.

Top 10 pages Collinsville Press in 2024

Story Page views
1. 2024 Little League baseball state tournament results 18,168
2. Hall of Fame field hockey coach Nancy Grace of Canton dies 7,125
3. 2024 Little League softball state tournament results 6,440
4. 2024 American Legion state tournament results 3,817
5. 2024 American Legion Northeast Regional results 3,384
6. State high school football standings, Sept. 30, 2024 3,223
7. State high school football standings, Oct. 14, 2024 3,103
8. State high school football standings, Sept. 23, 2024 2,857
9. Farmington High basketball coach Duane Witter resigns 2,763
10. Vayda, Smith to represent U.S. in international mini-golf 2,612

 

Top 10 stories, Collinsville Press in 2024

Story Date Page views
1. Hall of Fame field hockey coach Nancy Grace of Canton dies Oct. 2 7,125
2. Farmington High basketball coach Duane Witter resigns April 19 2,763
3. Vayda, Smith to represent U.S. in international mini-golf May 6 2,612
4. Canton’s Will Gallant qualifies for U.S. Olympic trials June 14 1,670
5. Simsbury beats Avon for D6 baseball championship July 8 1,646
6. Bristol Eastern spoils opening day for Avon football Sept. 12 1,644
7. Wethersfield blanks Avon in football Sept. 20 1,606
8. Simsbury Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony Jan. 30 1,576
9. Simsbury U10 baseball team wins Section II title July 18 1,338
10. Mills erases late deficit to earn spot in state finals March 13 1,312

