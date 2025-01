Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 13-19, 2025

Monday, January 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 48, Middletown 46

No. 10 Windsor 83, Farmington 45

Tolland 66, Avon 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 NW Catholic 55, Simsbury 33

BOYS HOCKEY

Hall 6, Enfield/East Granby/Stafford 2

Simsbury at Notre Dame-Fairfield

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 48, Middletown 46

At Middletown

Lewis Mills (48) Gavin Daly 4-1-10, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 14-0-29, Gavin Grustas 3-0-9, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 17-1-48

Middletown (46) Aaron Anderson 2-0-5, Daren Tenn 1-0-2, Addison Brown 0-0-0, Martin Outlaw 1-0-2, Gimani James 4-0-10, Eugene Robinson 4-0-9, Connor D’Aquila 3-0-8, Zion Smallman 5-0-10

Lewis Mills (3-7) 11 15 15 7 — 48

Middletown (2-7) 15 17 6 7 — 46

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Dinunzio (LM), Grustas (LM) 3, D’Aquila (M) 2, Robinson (M), James (M), Anderson (M)

Upcoming events

Tuesday, January 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Windsor at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at East Windsor/Bloomfield, 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thomaston at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Enfield at Avon, 6 p.m.

Canton at Portland/Cromwell, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at EOS/Tolland (UConn), 6:45 p.m.

Wilton at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hall at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, January 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Wethersfield, 6:45 p.m.

Terryville at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

Friday, January 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bulkeley at Avon, 6 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Conard at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Suffield, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at RHAM, 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Griswold Mid-Season Invitational

Canton, Farmington, Jonathan Law, Bloomfield co-op at Northwestern, 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at South Windsor, 8:10 p.m.

New Milford at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Darien at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at Hartford Public, noon

