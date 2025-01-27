Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Monday, January 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

(5) Northwest Catholic 81, Avon 27

Bristol Eastern 67, Farmington 57

Bristol Central 67, Lewis Mills 55

Conard at Simsbury

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(1) NW Catholic 65, Avon 32

Bristol Eastern 67, Farmington 33

Bristol Central 59, Lewis Mills 34

Conard 51, Simsbury 32

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central 67 Lewis Mills 55|

At Bristol

Lewis Mills (55) Gavin Daly 6-4-18, Brett Harding 4-0-10, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 6-1-13, Chad Edmond 4-0-12, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-2-2, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 20-7-55

Bristol Central (67) Gavin Chamberlin 3-4-11, Jayden Sokolowski 2-0-5, Cody Roy 1-0-2, Nate Ortiz 0-0-0, Joey Pikiell 9-8-28, Malikia Holley 3-0-6, Quincy Lawson 4-5-15, Totals 22-17-67

Lewis Mills (5-9) 12 14 18 11 — 55

Bristol Central (6-8) 16 15 14 12 – 67

Three-point goals: Edmond (LM) 4, Daly (LM) 2, Harding (LM) 2, Chamberlin (BC), Pikiell (BC) 3, Sokolowski (BC)

NOTES: Lewis Mills led 55-52 and BC scored the last 12 points of the game going 8-8 from the FT line.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, January 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at Ellington, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ellington at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Manchester, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Rocky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomfield at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Wethersfield (Newington Arena), 4 p.m.

Newington co-op at Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (Enfield Rink), 3:50 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mercy at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coventry at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilbur Cross at Canton, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

NW Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Guilford at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Class M/S Duals at Windham with Berlin, Foran, Lyman Memorial/WT, New Fairfield, RHAM

Canton at Highlander Invitational (Portland)

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at New Haven, 4:30 p.m.

