Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Monday, January 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
(5) Northwest Catholic 81, Avon 27
Bristol Eastern 67, Farmington 57
Bristol Central 67, Lewis Mills 55
Conard at Simsbury
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(1) NW Catholic 65, Avon 32
Bristol Eastern 67, Farmington 33
Bristol Central 59, Lewis Mills 34
Conard 51, Simsbury 32
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central 67 Lewis Mills 55|
At Bristol
Lewis Mills (55) Gavin Daly 6-4-18, Brett Harding 4-0-10, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 6-1-13, Chad Edmond 4-0-12, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-2-2, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 20-7-55
Bristol Central (67) Gavin Chamberlin 3-4-11, Jayden Sokolowski 2-0-5, Cody Roy 1-0-2, Nate Ortiz 0-0-0, Joey Pikiell 9-8-28, Malikia Holley 3-0-6, Quincy Lawson 4-5-15, Totals 22-17-67
Lewis Mills (5-9) 12 14 18 11 — 55
Bristol Central (6-8) 16 15 14 12 – 67
Three-point goals: Edmond (LM) 4, Daly (LM) 2, Harding (LM) 2, Chamberlin (BC), Pikiell (BC) 3, Sokolowski (BC)
NOTES: Lewis Mills led 55-52 and BC scored the last 12 points of the game going 8-8 from the FT line.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, January 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellington at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Manchester, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Rocky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloomfield at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Wethersfield (Newington Arena), 4 p.m.
Newington co-op at Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (Enfield Rink), 3:50 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mercy at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 4 p.m.
Thursday, January 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coventry at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, January 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wilbur Cross at Canton, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
NW Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Guilford at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Class M/S Duals at Windham with Berlin, Foran, Lyman Memorial/WT, New Fairfield, RHAM
Canton at Highlander Invitational (Portland)
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at New Haven, 4:30 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Winter 2025 results
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023
Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023