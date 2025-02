2025 CCC Winter Tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2025 Central Connecticut Conference’s winter post-season tournaments.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, February 18

At higher seed

Game 1: No. 16 Tolland at No. 1 Manchester

Game 2: No. 15 Bristol Eastern at No. 2 Bloomfield

Game 3: No. 14 Enfield at No. 3 NW Catholic

Game 4: No. 13 Maloney at No. 4 East Catholic

Game 5: No. 12 Newington at No. 5 Platt

Game 6: No. 11 Hall at No. 6 Glastonbury

Game 7: No. 10 New Britain at No. 7 Southington

Game 8: No. 9 Windsor at No. 8 East Hartford

League records: Manchester (15-1, first CCC North), Bloomfield (15-1), NW Catholic (14-2, first CCC Central), East Catholic (14-2), Platt (14-2), Glastonbury (13-3), Southington (12-4, first CCC South), East Hartford (12-4), Windsor (11-5), New Britain (10-6), Hall (10-6), Newington (9-7), Maloney (9-7), Enfield (8-8), Bristol Eastern (8-8), Tolland (8-8)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

At higher seed

Game 9: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 8

Game 10: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 7

Game 11: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 6

Game 12: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Saturday, Feb. 22

Semifinals

At University of Hartford

Game 13: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 12

Game 14: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11

Monday, Feb. 24

Championship

At University of Hartford

Game 15: Two semifinal winners

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 18

First round

At higher seed

Game 1: No. 16 Lewis Mills at No. 1 East Catholic

Game 2: No. 15 South Windsor at No. 2 Southington

Game 3: No. 14 Newington at No. 3 NW Catholic

Game 4: No. 13 Bristol Eastern at No. 4 Conard

Game 5: No. 12 New Britain at No. 5 Windsor

Game 6: No. 11 Enfield at No. 6 Rocky Hill

Game 7: No. 10 Plainville at No. 7 Berlin

Game 8: No. 9 Bristol Central at No. 8 Glastonbury

League records: East Catholic, Southington, NW Catholic, Conard, Windsor, Rocky Hill, Berlin, Glastonbury, Bristol Central, Plainville, Enfield, New Britain, Bristol Eastern, Newington, South Windsor, Lewis Mills

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

At higher seed

Game 9: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 8

Game 10: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 7

Game 11: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 6

Game 12: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Saturday, Feb. 22

Semifinals

At Southington

Game 13: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 12

Game 14: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11

Monday, Feb. 24

Championship

At University of Hartford

Game 15: Two semifinal winners

BOYS HOCKEY

GIRLS HOCKEY

WRESTLING