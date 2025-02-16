2025 NCCC Winter Tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2025 North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) winter post-season tournaments.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 19

First round

Game 1: No. 9 East Granby at No. 8 Windsor Locks

Game 2: No. 10 East Windsor at No. 7 Granby

Game 3: No. 11 Suffield at No. 6 Rockville

Friday, Feb. 21

Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner game 1 at No. 1 Ellington

Game 5: Winner game 2 at No. 2 SMSA

Game 6: Winner game 3 at No. 3 Coventry

Game 7: No. 5 Stafford at No. 4 Canton

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals at Suffield

Game 8: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Championship at Suffield

Two semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

2025 NCCC boys basketball standings Team NCCC Overall x-Ellington 12-0 20-0 SMSA 10-2 15-5 Coventry 9-3 15-5 Canton 8-4 13-5 Stafford 8-4 12-8 Rockville 8-4 13-6 Granby 6-6 11-9 Windsor Locks 4-8 8-12 East Granby 4-8 9-10 East Windsor 4-8 8-11 Suffield 3-9 8-12 Somers 3-9 6-13 Bolton 0-12 0-20 x-won league championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TBA

WRESTLING

NCCC Tournament

At Canton (Saturday, Feb. 15)

Team results – 1. Stafford 219½, 2. Canton 168½, 3. Suffield/Windsor Locks 147½, 4. Rockville 108½, 5. Granby 95, 6. Portland/Cromwell 90½, 7. Somers 60, 8. Coventry 36, 9. East Granby 2½

Championship finals

106 Peter Annis (Suffield/WL) dec. John Bean (Stafford), 7-5

113 William Accorsi (Somers) pin Jose Rivera (Canton), 0:39

120 Liam Kirkpatrick (Granby) tech fall Edrick Bell-Murrell III (Rockville), 17-0 4:24

126 Derek Consolini (Stafford) pin Deron Daley (Granby), 1:16

132 Harrison Accorsi (Somers) tech fall Nick Leadbetter (Canton), 16-0 4:32

138 George Redford (Canton) dec. Benjamin Barlow (Granby), 6-3 OT

144 Jackson Annis (Suffield/WL) pin Teagun Godi (Coventry), 2:31

150 Naser Saleh (Suffield/WL) tech fall Cartier Hightower (Granby), 16-1 3:49

157 Sam Montgomery (Rockville) dec. Carter Chambers (Canton), 6-4

165 Matthew Gish (Portland) tech fall Tyler Wolf (Stafford), 18-1 3:12

175 Kaiden Jellison (Stafford) dec. Cal Thompson (Suffield/WL), 16-6

190 Peyton Krah (Stafford) dec. Kian Murphy (Canton), 11-2

215 Kaleb Arcouette (Stafford) pin Cayleb Alvarez-James (Portland), 3:41

285 Yasin Afrailov (Suffield/WL) pin Thomas Johnson (Canton), 2:52

3rd place (consolation finals)

106 Landon Dacruz (Canton) pin Ayden Guerra (Somers), 2:17

113 Frank Tenezaca (Rockville) pin Yediel Sanchez Genao (Somers), 0:50

120 Nathan Kodzis (Stafford) dec. Cedrick Hardy (Suffield/WL), 14-11

126 Kai Quintana-Wright (Canton) dec. Max Blake (Suffield/WL), 16-2

132 Yosuel Santiago (Rockville) dec. Kaiden Bobskill (Stafford), 10-1

138 Noah Perry (Stafford) dec. Adam Dean (Portland), 8-3

144 Seth Ives (Stafford) pin Aiden Catalan (Canton), 0:18

150 Grant Inlow (Canton) dec. Dominic Curnan (Stafford), 5-3

157 Logan Wolf (Stafford) dec. Matthew Kielasinski (Suffield/WL), 6-2

165 Demir Sanford-Tolentino (Rockville) tech fall Nikolas Krauland (Granby), 22-5 5:00

175 Ryan McGrew (Portland) pin Maddox Tamayo (Suffield/WL), 1:42

190 Sebastien Fonrose (Rockville) pin Benjamin Navin (Suffield/WL), 0:46

215 James Grover (Stafford) pin Mikhail Moreno (Rockville), 1:26

285 Rogan Harrolle (Suffield/WL) dec. Landon Langlois (Stafford), 7-1

Outstanding wrestler: Matthew Gish (165), Portland/Cromwell

Fast fall: Derek Consolini (126), Stafford 3 pins in 4:34

Final league standings: Canton 10, Stafford 9½, Suffield/WL 7½, Rockville 6, Granby 4½, Portland/Cromwell 3 Somers 1½, Coventry 0. Teams earn 1 point for a dual meet win in the league and a ½ point for each team they beat at the league tournament.

2025 NCCC Tournament brackets and results (FloArena)

INDOOR TRACK

NCCC championships

At New Haven (Tuesday, Feb. 4)

Team results (BOYS): Rockville 112, 2. Bolton 70½, 3. Ellington 70, 4. Suffield 64, 5. Stafford 58, 6. Windsor Locks 30, 7. Granby and Coventry 29, 9. East Granby 13, 10. East Windsor and Somers 12, 12. Canton 10½

Individual results

Team results (GIRLS): Rockville 121, 2. Suffield 86, 3. Stafford 60, 4. Windsor Locks 49, 5. Ellington 44, 6. Canton 42, 7. Bolton 32, 8. Coventry 27, 9. Somers 22, 10. Granby 18, 11. East Windsor 6, 12. East Granby 3

Individual results

Previous years

2024 NCCC Winter Tournaments

2023 NCCC Winter Tournament results

2022 NCCC Winter Tournament results

2021 NCCC Winter Tournament results