Beaudoin’s hat trick lifts Newington co-op to tenth victory

CROMWELL, Feb. 26, 2025 – Josh Beaudoin had three goals to earn the first hat trick of his scholastic career to help lead the Newington co-op boys hockey team to a 7-1 win over Rocky Hill in Central Connecticut Conference action at Champions Skating Center on Wednesday.

Newington (10-8) led by one after one period but scored five unanswered goals to pull away for the victory.

Jack Petronio had two goals and two assists while Mason Buckley had a goal and two assists for the Nor’easters. Jack Guilmartin also scored for Newington with Dylan Reynolds getting two assists.

Newington returns to action on Saturday when they host Northeastern at 7 p.m. at Newington Arena and close out the regular season with a second game against Rocky Hill (5-13-1) on Monday in Newington beginning at 4 p.m.

Newington co-op 7, Rocky Hill 1

At Cromwell

Newington (10-8) 2 2 3 — 7

Rocky Hill (5-13-1) 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Josh Beaudoin (N) 3, Jack Petronio (N) 2, Mason Buckley (N), Jack Guilmartin (N), Brock Hasler (RH); Assists: Petronio 2, Buckley 2, Dylan Reynolds (N) 2, Connor Blais (N), Max Rossi (N), Paxton Kelly (N), Anderson Claffey (N); Shane Aaron (RH); Saves: Claffey 21, Kyle Kundrath (RH) 23, Owen Doty (RH) 1, Shots: Newington 31-22