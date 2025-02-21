Canton plays tough in fourth quarter to beat Stafford and advance

CANTON, Feb. 21, 2025 –The ball was moving quickly around the floor in Friday night’s NCCC Tournament quarterfinal game between No. 5 Stafford and No. 4 Canton.

Perhaps, it was too quick.

Visiting Stafford took advantage of several turnovers and pulled down a few key rebounds to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead with 5:10 remaining in the game.

But the Warriors (15-6) didn’t panic and bore down. They scored 12 of the final 16 points of the game to rally and beat Stafford Friday night, 72-68 to advance to Monday’s tournament semifinals in Suffield.

“It’s tough to be down (six) with five minutes to go,” Canton head coach Dan Goscinski said. “To close out the game with a 12-2 run, that is what championship teams do. They find a way to win.

“We weren’t thrilled with what we did defensively,” Goscinski said. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard. But we figured out ways to win and everyone contributed. That’s what you have to do in a tournament. Survive and advance.”

Tate Bemis led the Warriors with 22 points, including five shots from beyond three-point range with Brandon Keefe adding 19 points. David Grabowski scored 17 points, including many baskets in the lane against multiple Stafford defenders.

Ryan Cuniowski had nine points but had several key steals that jumpstarted the Canton offense.

“We feel great,” Keefe said. “The ball was moving quick. Everyone was involved. No one took a play off. All working. All cutting hard. Everyone was getting their looks. We’re ready.”

Canton has won six of their last seven games.

The Warriors will face league champion Ellington (21-0) in Monday’s tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. at Suffield High. Canton will be looking for their first championship game appearance since 2020 when they beat Granby days before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the season.

Canton led by eight points early in the third quarter and had a seven-point lead, 56-49, with 1:09 left in the period after Cuniowski stole the ball and drove to the basket for layup.

But Stafford’s Colin Tozer, who scored a game-high 24 points, hit a deep three-point shot to cut the lead to four after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs took advantage of a few turnovers, grabbed some key rebounds and blocked some shots to take a 64-58 lead with 5:10 remaining. Stafford scored 12 of the first 14 points of the quarter.

Canton got tough. Grabowski battled in the lane to score over two Stafford defenders to cut the lead to four with 4:47 remaining. After pulling down a rebound after a missed Bulldog shot, Keefe scored in a fast break to cut the lead to two with 4:01 to go. Grabowski battled in the lane again to tie the game, 64-64, with 3:17 remaining.

Tied at 66, Canton took the lead when Keefe scored in the lane off a nice feed from Jayden Young with 1:20 remaining. After Stafford turned the ball over due an errant pass, Young drove to the basket with 45 seconds left for a 70-66 lead.

Grabowski hit two free throws with 11.4 seconds left for a 72-66 advantage.

Canton 72, Stafford 68

At Canton

Stafford (68) Colin Tozier 9-3-24, Tyler Murray 2-0-4, Nate Faber 1-0-2, Gavin Iacobucci 7-1-16, Bruce Gudeman 1-0-2, Giami Paradiso 3-0-8, Luca Houle 5-2-12. Totals 26-6

Canton (72) Tate Bemis 7-3-22, Ryan Cuniowski 4-1-9, Jayden Young 2-1-5, Brandon Keefe 7-4-19, David Grabowski 6-4-17, Chase Alhgren 0-0-0, James Canny 0-0-0, Jayce Tucker 0-0-0, Mike Valenti 0-0-0. Totals 26-13

Stafford (12-9) 14 21 17 16 — 68

Canton (15-6) 19 18 19 16 — 72

Three-point goals: Bemis (C) 5, Keefe (C), Grabowski (C); C Tozier (S) 3, Iacobucci (S), Paradiso (S)

