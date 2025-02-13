Connect with us

Wrestling

Former Canton All-State athletes coaching at Northwestern

Anna Norland, left, and Dan Langer, middle, coach the Highlanders at the recent Warrior Invitational in Canton.

They were both All-State athletes in their days at Canton High. Now, Dan Langer and Anna Norland are coaching wrestling together at Northwestern Regional in Barkhamsted.

Langer was a two-time Class S champion in wrestling for Canton, graduating in 1994. Norland, who also graduated in 1994, was an All-State field hockey player who went onto play at Trinity College.

Today, Langer is the head coach for the Highlanders with Norland as his assistant coach. Langer’s daughter, Delila, is a starter on the team along his son, Cody.

Peter Wallace of GameTimeCT spoke with Langer and Norland about the family of wrestling.

The story. 

 

