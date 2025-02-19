Generals grab early lead to beat Newington co-op

NEWINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 – Farmington Valley scored two goals in the span of 1:20 in the first period to beat the Newington co-op boys hockey team in Central Connecticut Conference play at Newington Arena on Wednesday.

Emerson Stambaugh and Brendan McLaughlin each scored first period goals as the Generals (7-8-1) built a three-goal lead. Tucker LaBrecque scored twice for the Generals, won their second straight game after a 0-4-1 stretch.

The Generals, comprised of players from Farmington, Avon, Lewis Mills and Windsor, received 23 saves in net from goalie Gavin Lubinsky.

Newington, which is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell, got a goal from Jack Guilmartin and 26 saves in net from Anderson Claffey.

The Nor’easters, who have played just three games in the last 20 days, return to action on Saturday when they travel to West Hartford to face Conard at 1:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Rink.

Farmington Valley 4, Newington 1

At Newington

Farmington Valley (7-8-1) 2 1 1 — 4

Newington co-op (8-7) 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Emerson Strambaugh (F), Brendan McLaughlin (F), Tucker LaBrecque (F) 2, Jack Guilmartin (N); Assists: Stambaugh, Logan Royer (F) 2, Sean Geraghty (F), McKinley Casey (F), Dylan Reynolds (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 26, Gavin Lubinsky (F) 23; Shots: Farmington Valley 26-23