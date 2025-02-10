High-scoring Warriors score 89 points in rout of Lyman Memorial

CANTON, Feb. 10, 2025 – Twelve players scored as the Canton High boys basketball team scored a season-high 89 points in an 89-34 non-conference win over Lyman Memorial on Monday night.

The Warriors (13-5) won their fourth straight game scored more than 80 points for the second consecutive contest. Canton secured a 58-point win over Bolton on Friday night with an 82-24 decision.

Canton’s Tate Bemis led all scorers with 18 points while David Grabowski scored 14 points and Jayden Young added 11 points. Brayden Keefe scored 10. Canton made 13 three-point goals in the game, led by Bemis with four and Young with three.

Kevin Botticello scored 17 points to lead Lyman Memorial (1-16).

The Warriors’ 89-point effort was the fifth highest in school history. The last time that Canton scored 89 points in a game was in 2006 in a victory over Stafford. The Warriors also scored 89 points in victories over Gilbert (1967) and East Granby (1987).

The school record for most points in a game is 97 in a 97-23 win over Wolcott Tech on Feb. 3, 1961. The 74-point margin of victory is the largest in school history.

Eleven players, led by Canny with 16 points, scored in Friday’s win over Bolton. Grabowski scored 14 points and Bemis added 10.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they travel to East Hampton to face the Bellringers.

Canton 89, Lyman Memorial 34

At Canton

Lyman Memorial (34) Kevin Botticello 6-3-17, Jaxson Dobbi 3-0-6, Matt Stotts 1-0-3, Luke Depiano 0-0-0, Theo Taylor 2-1-5, Levi Gatti 0-0-0, William Wildes 0-0-0, Brady Turbes 1-1-3. Totals 13-5-16 34

Canton (89) Tate Bemis 7-0-18, Jayce Turner 2-0-4, Evan Cuniowski 2-3-7, James Canny 2-0-5, Nolan Enquist 1-0-2, Jayden Young 4-0-11, Brayden Keefe 4-0-10, Luciano Barber 0-0-0, Bradnon Morin 0-0-0, Cooper Brown 0-0-0, David Grabowski 6-1-14, Chase Alhgren 2-0-4, Mike Valenti 2-0-6, Max Dendinger 1-0-2, Wyatt Bernabucci 3-0-6. Totals 36 4-12 89

Lyman Memorial (1-16) 8 6 13 7 — 34

Canton (13-5) 24 17 26 22 — 89

Three-point goals: Botticello (L) 2, Stotts (L), Bemis (C) 4, Canny (C), Young (C) 3, Keefe (C) 2, Grabowski (C), Valenti (C) 2

Canton 82, Bolton 24

At Canton

Bolton (24) Julius Goss 1 0-0 2, Ethan Szatkowski 3 0-0 8, Jake Young 2 0-0 5, Sam Young 0 1-2 1, Joey Godek 1 0-2 2, Caden Marcil 1 1-2 4, Josh Wagner 1 0-0 2 Totals 9 2-6 24

Canton (82) Tate Bemis 5-0-10, James Tucker1 1-2 3, Ryan Cuniowski 3-0-6, James Canny 7-0-16, Brayden Keefe 2-0-4, Cooper Brown 3-0-9, Shane Leadbetter 2-0-5, David Grabowski 7-0-14, Chase Ahlgren 1-0-2, Mike Valenti 3-0-7, Wyatt Bernabucci 3-0-6. Totals 37 1-2 82

Bolton (0-18) 8 2 4 10 — 24

Canton (12-5) 14 23 21 24 — 82

Three-point goals: Szatkowski (B) 2, Young (B), Canny (C) 2, Brown (C) 3, Leadbetter (C), Valenti (C)