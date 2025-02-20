Milestone on the Mat for Leadbetter

By LIAM VINCENT

Special to The Collinsville Press

It has been an astounding and historical season the Canton High School wrestling team especially senior captain Nick Leadbetter.

It was Nick’s first match at the Warrior Invitational on January 11 that he achieved his 100th high school win on the mat.

After pinning his opponent in the third period of a hard-fought match at 132 pounds, he achieved his long time goal. As the referee raised Nick’s hand in victory, he was greeted with a large crowd of friends, family, and teammates that all cheered him on.

“I have done a bunch of off season work and every day at practice I put 100% effort in. Because of all this hard work, I was able to achieve my 100 wins,” said Leadbetter.

With help from the amazing coaches of the wrestling team and others, he was able to develop great skill and become an exceptional wrestler for the team.

Leadbetter earned his title as senior captain for being a leader and putting in all he had, so that he could improve.

Although, Nick’s mission isn’t finished. His next goal is place higher on the total wins leaderboard for the Canton wrestling team.

Leadbetter is currently at 119 wins going into this weekend’s Class S state tournament. His next goal is to place first in the Class S state tournament.

Leadbetter is seeded third in Class S at 132 pounds with a record of 30-10. The top seed in the tournament at 132 is Somers’ Harrison Accorsi, who beat Leadbetter in the final of last Saturday’s NCCC Tournament.