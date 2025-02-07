Mills rallies for third straight win and earns CIAC tournament berth

BURLINGTON, Feb. 7, 2025 – A year ago, the Lewis Mills boys basketball team advanced to the finals of the CIAC Division III tournament before falling to Bunnell.

That success helped lift Mills into Division II and into the top tier of the Central Connecticut Conference where they found Northwest Catholic, East Catholic, Windsor and Bloomfield filling their schedule.

It was a tough road and Mills lost seven of their first nine games.

But Mills has rallied in the past month. The Spartans have won six of their last eight games including a 49-41 win over Farmington on Friday night to win their eighth game and clinch a spot in the CIAC’s Division II tournament.

Tommy Dinunzio led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds while teammate Chad Edmond scored a career-high 19 points and pulled six rebounds. Edmond and fellow seniors Gavin Daly, Brett Harding and Ethan Braddock were each recognized before the game with Senior Night ceremonies.

Farmington (3-15) led 26-15 at the half but Mills limited the River Hawks to just 15 points in the second half to secure the win. Harry Hawkins led Farmington with 10 points while Tyler Thompson added nine.

The win was the third straight win for Lewis Mills. On Tuesday night, Daly had a career-high 31 points to lead the Spartans to a 64-61 win over Bristol Eastern. Mills trailed by nine at the half and by seven points after three periods but rallied to win. Brett Harding added 16 for Mills with Dinunzio scoring 11 points.

Lewis Mills 49, Farmington 41

At Burlington

Farmington (41) Chase Clay 1-0-2, Alex Walton 1-0-3, Xavier Clark 6-0-14, Tyler Thompson 4-1-9, Michael Lebouthier 0-0-0, Jake Tomkiewicz 1-0-3, Harry Hawkins 5-0-10, Totals 18-1-41

Lewis Mills (49) Gavin Daly 0-3-3, Brett Harding 2-0-5, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 9-2-20, Chad Edmond 7-2-19, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0. Totals 19-7-49

Lewis Mills (8-9) 10 5 17 17 — 49

Farmington (3-15) 14 12 5 10 — 41

Three-point goals: Walton (F), Clark (F) 2, Tomkiewicz (F), Harding (LM), Edmond (LM) 3