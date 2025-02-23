Rensch, O’Connor and two Avon relay teams earn top 4 finishes at State Open

NEW HAVEN, Feb. 22, 2025 – The Avon High girls indoor track and field team had two relay teams and one individual finish in the top five of their respective events at the State Open championships Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Complex on the campus of Hillhouse High.

Canton senior Lyla O’Connor finished third in the shot put and earned an invitation to compete at the New England championships on March 1 in Boston at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The top six finishers in most events qualify for the New England championships. There is no pole vault or sprint medley competition at the New England meet.

Avon High senior Yasmin Rensch picked a fabulous day to match her career-high with a leap of 5-feet in the high jump. It’s the best finish for an Avon girl at the indoor track State Open and secures a spot in the New England championships for Rensch.

She previously jumped 5-0, which ties the school record, to win the Hillhouse Invitational in January. She cleared 4-10 to finish sixth at the Central Connecticut Conference (CCC) meet and cleared 4-10 to finish sixth at the Class M championship meet.

Avon’s 4×200 relay team (Lauren Edge, Julia Freeman, Ziya Hudson and Kathryn Martin) finished fourth with a season-best and school-record time of 10:12.74. The team will compete next week at the New England championships.

The sprint medley relay, with legs of 200, 200, 400 and 800 meters, the Falcons (Edge, Hudson, Martin, Ying Ying Cheng) finished fourth with a time of 4:21.64, just 0.56 of second out of second place. There is no sprint medley races at the New England championships.

The two fourth place finishes by Avon relays are the highest finishes for an Avon girls team at the indoor track State Open.

Edge also competed in the 55 hurdles and finished 15th with a time of 9.38 seconds.

The Avon boys had their 4×800 relay team (Brahm Bulow, Chris Campbell, Andrew Kessler, and Aidan McLaughlin) qualify for the State Open and finished 16th with a time of 8:39.07. Bulow also finished 16th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:36.86.

O’Connor will be making her first appearance at the New England championships in the shot for Canton. She had a personal-best throw of 38-6¼ to finish third at the recent Class S championships and had a throw of 38-2 ¼ to finish second at the NCCC championships.

In January, she won the shot at the Joe Sinicrope Invitational with a throw of 37-10.

INDOOR TRACK

2025 CIAC State Open

GIRLS

Team results (top 20) – 1. Bloomfield 95, 2. Glastonbury 47, 3. Greenwich 30, 4. Naugatuck 26, 5. Conard and Windsor 22, 6. Lyme/Old Lyme, Manchester and Mercy 18, 10. Avon and Wilton 14, 12. Sacred Heart Academy and New Britain 12, 14. Ellington, Fairfield Warde and Joel Barlow 10, 17. Suffield and Amity 8, 19. Plainville, Hamden, New Canaan and Lyman Memorial 7

Others: 21. Canton 6

2025 CIAC State Open girls indoor track results (Athletic.net)

2025 CIAC State Open

BOYS

Team results (top 20): 1. Lyman Hall 51,2. Xavier 34, 3. Hamden and East Lyme 24, 5. Ridgefield 22, 6. Trumbull 20, 7. NFA 19, 8. Newtown 18, 9. Bloomfield 17, 10. Bethel and Bunnell 16, 12. Shelton, New Britain and Torrington 14, 15. Hand 11, 16. Seymour, East Hartford and Windsor 10, 19. Fairfield Prep and Danbury 9

Others: 24. Simsbury 6, 44. Avon, East Granby, Farmington 0

2025 CIAC State Open boys indoor track results (Athletic.net)