Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 10-16, 2025

Monday, Feb. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton 89, Lyman Memorial 34

Hall 63, Lewis Mills 51

East Granby at East Windsor

Northwestern 50, Granby 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall at Lewis Mills

BOYS HOCKEY

Newington co-op 6, Hall 5, OT

At Canton

Lyman Memorial (34) Kevin Botticello 6-3-17, Jaxson Dobbi 3-0-6, Matt Stotts 1-0-3, Luke Depiano 0-0-0, Theo Taylor 2-1-5, Levi Gatti 0-0-0, William Wildes 0-0-0, Brady Turbes 1-1-3. Totals 13-5-16 34

Canton (89) Tate Bemis 7-0-18, Jayce Turner 2-0-4, Evan Cuniowski 2-3-7, James Canny 2-0-5, Nolan Enquist 1-0-2, Jayden Young 4-0-11, Brayden Keefe 4-0-10, Luciano Barber 0-0-0, Bradnon Morin 0-0-0, Cooper Brown 0-0-0, David Grabowski 6-1-14, Chase Alhgren 2-0-4, Mike Valenti 2-0-6, Max Dendinger 1-0-2, Wyatt Bernabucci 3-0-6. Totals 36 4-12 89

Lyman Memorial (1-16) 8 6 13 7 — 34

Canton (13-5) 24 17 26 22 — 89

Three-point goals: Botticello (L) 2, Stotts (L), Bemis (C) 4, Canny (C), Young (C) 3, Keefe (C) 2, Grabowski (C), Valenti (C) 2

Hall 63, Lewis Mills 51

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (51) Gavin Daly 3-8-14, Brett Harding 2-0-4, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-1-1, Tommy Dinunzio 12-1-26, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Gavin Grustas 1-0-3, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 18-10-51

Hall (63) Davonta Gaston 1–1-4, Zachary Anderson 0-0-0, Anthony McKeown 7-0-14, Aiden Delaney 3-0-8, Ashton Garcia 2-0-4, Calvin Cianfolone 1-0-3, Isaiah Gaston 2-0-5, Colby Hurlock 3-6-12, Eli Kramer 4-4-13, Totals 23-10-63

Lewis Mills (8-10) 12 13 11 15 — 51

Hall (12-6) 10 13 15 25—63

Three-point goals: Edmond (LM), Dinunzio (LM), Grustas (LM), D Gaston (H), Delaney (H), Cianfolone (H), I Gaston (H), E Kramer (H)

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Simsbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

East Catholic co-op at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.

Wethersfield at Avon, 6 p.m.

Simsbury at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

NW Catholic at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Coginchaug, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Avon at Class M championships, 4:30 p.m. (Hillhouse HS)

Friday, Feb. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Avon at Farmington, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Berlin at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

WRESTLING

NCCC championships at Canton, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hall at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 3:45 p.m.

Farmington Valley at NW Catholic (Simsbury ISCC), 7:50 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Narragansett RI at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 7:40 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at Class S championships, 10 a.m. (Hillhouse HS)

