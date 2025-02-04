Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 3-9, 2025

Tuesday, Feb. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewis Mills 64, Bristol Eastern 61
Simsbury 66, Hall 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Simsbury 41, Hall 26
Lewis Mills 46, Terryville 15
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Newington
GIRLS HOCKEY
Suffield at Southington co-op
INDOOR TRACK
NCCC championships
BOYS: Rockville 112, Bolton 70½, Ellington 70
GIRLS: Rockville 121, Suffield 86, Stafford 60
Lewis Mills 64, Bristol Eastern 61
At Bristol
Lewis Mills (64) Gavin Daly 10-4-31, Brett Harding 7-0-16, Will Green 1-0-3, Tommy Dinunzio 4-2-11, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 23-6-64
Bristol Eastern (61) Naseem Walker 5–2-15, Jordan Chisolm 4-2-12, Dante Depass 3-0-7, Tighe Collins 1-0-2, Zaveyn Tate 5-2-12, Jacob Kingsley 3-0-7, Brady Bell 3-0-6, Totals 24-6-61
NOTE: Daly with a career-high 31. Mills trailed by 9 at the half and by 7 after three. Mills is one win away from earning a spot in the CIAC Division II tournament
At New Haven
Team results (BOYS): Rockville 112, 2. Bolton 70½, 3. Ellington 70, 4. Suffield 64, 5. Stafford 58, 6. Windsor Locks 30, 7. Granby and Coventry 29, 9. East Granby 13, 10. East Windsor and Somers 12, 12. Canton 10½
Individual results
Team results (GIRLS): Rockville 121, 2. Suffield 86, 3. Stafford 60, 4. Windsor Locks 49, 5. Ellington 44, 6. Canton 42, 7. Bolton 32, 8. Coventry 27, 9. Somers 22, 10. Granby 18, 11. East Windsor 6, 12. East Granby 3
Individual results
Monday, Feb. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Conard 88, Avon 45
Canton 79, Windsor Locks 53
Stafford 57, East Granby 56
Rockville 51, Granby 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conard 51, Avon 12
Windsor Locks 43, Canton 42
East Granby 55, Stafford 35
Granby 41, Rockville 30
Bristol Eastern 52, Lewis Mills 50
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Feb. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Granby at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at East Granby, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
RHAM at Avon
BOYS HOCKEY
Lyman Hall at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.
Farmington at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury. Lewis Mills at CCC championships at Plainville
Saturday, Feb. 8
WRESTLING
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury. Lewis Mills at CCC championships at Plainville
Canton, Griswold/Wheeler, Morgan at Wilton
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Brien McMahon/Norwalk/Staples at Milford Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Narragansett High at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 6:50 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at NCCC Last Chance Qualifier at Hartford Public
