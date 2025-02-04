Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 3-9, 2025

Tuesday, Feb. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 64, Bristol Eastern 61

Simsbury 66, Hall 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Simsbury 41, Hall 26

Lewis Mills 46, Terryville 15

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Newington

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield at Southington co-op

INDOOR TRACK

NCCC championships

BOYS: Rockville 112, Bolton 70½, Ellington 70

GIRLS: Rockville 121, Suffield 86, Stafford 60

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 64, Bristol Eastern 61

At Bristol

Lewis Mills (64) Gavin Daly 10-4-31, Brett Harding 7-0-16, Will Green 1-0-3, Tommy Dinunzio 4-2-11, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 23-6-64

Bristol Eastern (61) Naseem Walker 5–2-15, Jordan Chisolm 4-2-12, Dante Depass 3-0-7, Tighe Collins 1-0-2, Zaveyn Tate 5-2-12, Jacob Kingsley 3-0-7, Brady Bell 3-0-6, Totals 24-6-61

NOTE: Daly with a career-high 31. Mills trailed by 9 at the half and by 7 after three. Mills is one win away from earning a spot in the CIAC Division II tournament

INDOOR TRACK

NCCC championships

At New Haven

Team results (BOYS): Rockville 112, 2. Bolton 70½, 3. Ellington 70, 4. Suffield 64, 5. Stafford 58, 6. Windsor Locks 30, 7. Granby and Coventry 29, 9. East Granby 13, 10. East Windsor and Somers 12, 12. Canton 10½

Individual results

Team results (GIRLS): Rockville 121, 2. Suffield 86, 3. Stafford 60, 4. Windsor Locks 49, 5. Ellington 44, 6. Canton 42, 7. Bolton 32, 8. Coventry 27, 9. Somers 22, 10. Granby 18, 11. East Windsor 6, 12. East Granby 3

Individual results

Monday, Feb. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conard 88, Avon 45

Canton 79, Windsor Locks 53

Stafford 57, East Granby 56

Rockville 51, Granby 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conard 51, Avon 12

Windsor Locks 43, Canton 42

East Granby 55, Stafford 35

Granby 41, Rockville 30

Bristol Eastern 52, Lewis Mills 50

Upcoming events

Wednesday, Feb. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Granby at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Granby, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

RHAM at Avon

BOYS HOCKEY

Lyman Hall at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.

Farmington at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bolton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury. Lewis Mills at CCC championships at Plainville

Saturday, Feb. 8

WRESTLING

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury. Lewis Mills at CCC championships at Plainville

Canton, Griswold/Wheeler, Morgan at Wilton

BOYS HOCKEY

Newington co-op at Brien McMahon/Norwalk/Staples at Milford Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Narragansett High at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 6:50 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at NCCC Last Chance Qualifier at Hartford Public

Previous results

Previous Winter 2025 results

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023