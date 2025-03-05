2025 CCC Winter Tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2025 Central Connecticut Conference’s winter post-season tournaments.

BOYS BASKETBALL

First round

Tuesday, February 18

At higher seed

No. 1 Manchester 90, No. 16 Tolland 69

No. 2 Bloomfield 60, No. 15 Bristol Eastern 55

No. 3 NW Catholic 81, No. 14 Enfield 59

No. 4 East Catholic 82, No. 13 Maloney 53

No. 12 Newington 67, No. 5 Platt 58

No. 11 Hall 57, No. 6 Glastonbury 49

No. 7 Southington 52, No. 10 New Britain 50

No. 9 Windsor 92, No. 8 East Hartford 53

League records: Manchester (15-1, first CCC North), Bloomfield (15-1), NW Catholic (14-2, first CCC Central), East Catholic (14-2), Platt (14-2), Glastonbury (13-3), Southington (12-4, first CCC South), East Hartford (12-4), Windsor (11-5), New Britain (10-6), Hall (10-6), Newington (9-7), Maloney (9-7), Enfield (8-8), Bristol Eastern (8-8), Tolland (8-8)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

At higher seed

Windsor 67, Manchester 63

Bloomfield 45, Southington 43

NW Catholic 62, Hall 29

East Catholic 76, Newington 48

Saturday, Feb. 22

Semifinals

At Bristol Central

NW Catholic 65, Bloomfield 47

East Catholic 67, Windsor 49

Monday, Feb. 24

Championship

At University of Hartford

NW Catholic 54, East Catholic 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 18

First round

At higher seed

No. 1 East Catholic 70, No. 16 Lewis Mills 25

No. 2 Southington 54, No. 15 South Windsor 40

No. 3 NW Catholic 66, No. 14 Newington 41

No. 4 Conard 49, No. 13 Bristol Eastern 33

No. 5 Windsor 55, No. 12 New Britain 54

No. 6 Rocky Hill 44, No. 11 Enfield 35

No. 7 Berlin 48, No. 10 Plainville 36

No. 8 Glastonbury 55, No. 9 Bristol Central 55

League records: East Catholic (15-0, 1st North), Southington (16-0, 1st South), NW Catholic (14-1, 1st Central), Conard (13-2), Windsor (13-3), Rocky Hill (12-4), Berlin (11-5), Glastonbury (11-5), Bristol Central (10-5), Plainville (10-5), Enfield (10-6), New Britain (9-6), Bristol Eastern (9-6), Newington (9-7), South Windsor (8-8), Lewis Mills (7-7)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

At higher seed

NW Catholic 59, Rocky Hill 41

East Catholic 64, Glastonbury 47

Southington 60, Berlin 48

Windsor 62, Conard 54

Saturday, Feb. 22

Semifinals

At Southington

East Catholic 52, Windsor 40

Southington 57, NW Catholic 50

Monday, Feb. 24

Championship

At University of Hartford

Southington 72, East Catholic 47

BOYS HOCKEY

Wednesday, March 5

CCC South semifinals at higher seed

Conard 2, Newington co-op 1, 3 OT

Hall at E.O. Smith/Tolland

Friday, March 7

Championship

Site TBA

Two semifinal winners

Wednesday, March 5

CCC North semifinals at higher seed

Glastonbury at Simsbury

NWC Catholic at Wethersfield

Friday, March 7

Championship

Site TBA

Two semifinal winners

GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals at higher seed

No. 4 Hall/Conard 2, No. 1 Avon/Southington co-op 1

No. 2 Suffield co-op 3, No. 3 East Catholic 1

CCC seeds: 1. Avon/Southington co-op 8-2, 2. Suffield co-op 6-4, 3. East Catholic co-op 5-5, 4. Hall/Conard 4-4

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship

At Trinity College

Hall/Conard 4, Suffield co-op 0

WRESTLING

2025 Central Connecticut Conference (CCC) championship tournament

At Plainville (Feb. 7-8)

Team results –East Hartford 213, 2. Southington 166½, 3. Conard 149, 4. Berlin 145, 5. Simsbury 138, 6. Avon 123½, 7. Platt 119½, 8. Enfield 118, 9. Middletown 114½, 10. Bristol Central 110, 11. Plainville 106, 12. South Windsor 99½, 13. Hall 95½, 14. Bristol Eastern 90½, 15. Glastonbury and Maloney 84½, 17. New Britain 74, 18. Manchester 71, 19. RHAM 67, 20. Windsor 57½. 21. Rocky Hill 56½, 22. Farmington 35, 23. Wethersfield 27, 24. Newington 25½, 25. E.O. Smith 18, 26. Lewis Mills 14½, 27. Bloomfield/Weaver/East Catholic 10, 28. East Catholic 0

Championship finals

106 Christopher Montovani (East Hartford) dec. Joshua Ramos (Middletown), 11-7

113 Ethan Quinn (Simsbury) pin Joseph Garofalo (Southington), 2:47

120 Michael Ortiz (Hall) dec. Kaden Dragon (Bristol Central), 9-3

126 Ethan Buonanducci (Enfield) pin Gagandeep Parasa (South Windsor), 3:03

132 Isaac Quiles (East Hartford) dec. Isaiah McDaniel (Middletown), 7-2

138 Elijah Fagin (Avon) dec. Joel Yaport (Platt), 7-5

144 Jaeckez Mendez (East Hartford) dec. Harry Marino (Conard), 8-1

150 Riley Storozuk (East Hartford) dec. Jake Rivera (Southington), 7-5

157 Yaxier Rivera (East Hartford) dec. Aidan Dejesus (Berlin), 13-2

165 Drayvn Roberts (East Hartford) pin Lincoln Archibald (Bristol Central), 0:47

175 Noah Colon (Manchester) pin Conlan Simard (Berlin), 2:24

190 Jacob Beiler (Enfield) pin Jayshaun Barrett (South Windsor), 3:24

215 Jacob Boucher (Plainville) pin Andrew Mikosz (Southington), 3:24

285 Nicholas Ebrahimi (Berlin) pin Jaxon Yang (Windsor), 0:38

Consolation final (third place)

106 Jeremiah Hernandez (Southington) dec. Santiago Garcia (Conard), 14-2

113 Jessus Gomez Hernandez (Platt) dec. Ares Bourque (Enfield), 6-1

120 Xavier Rozie (Bristol Eastern) dec. Armen Arakelian (Conard), 7-1

126 Emiliano Kasma (Rocky Hill) pin Mick Granger (Simsbury), 1:40

132 Giuliano Sirianni (Simsbury) dec. Mohammed Ramlek M (Maloney), 13-8

138 Coleman Finn (Simsbury) M FOR Anthony Fusco (New Britain)

144 Trevin Guardarrama (Bristol Eastern) dec. Hiram Sepulveda (Berlin), 7-2

150 Ezequiel Acevedo (Maloney) pin Brayden Rathbun (Enfield), 1:40

157 John Murphy (Avon) dec. Kyle Amirault (Glastonbury), 8-6

165 Cooper Theriault-Dinielli (Plainville) dec. Dante Casdia (Glastonbury), 14-1

175 Brooks McMahon (Conard) pin Alex Araujo (Farmington), 3:47

190 Braydon Sohn (Conard) dec. Rocco Paolino (Bristol Central), 3-2, 3 OT

215 Paul Cristalli (Rocky Hill) dec. Owen Holmes (Conard), 8-2, 2 OT

285 Luc Abbatemarco (Hall) dec. Michael Smith (Platt), 12-6

5th Place

106 Moses Olea-Sulivan (Simsbury) dec. Kody Dragon (Bristol Central), 6-0

113 Miles Yorio (RHAM) dec. Collin Sullivan (Berlin), 12-7

120 Mason Beecher (Avon) pin Brendan Tummillo (Glastonbury), 4:47

126 Julian Colon (Bristol Central) medical forfeit over Jack Gedney (Lewis Mills)

132 Landon Roy (RHAM) pin Noah Benson (South Windsor), 5:58

138 Jed Dubuc (Berlin) pin Elijah Ragin (Southington), 4:31

144 Derek McMahon (Middletown) FOR Jacob Gordon (South Windsor)

150 Anthony Lara (Platt) dec. Sean Mccall (Middletown), 15-3

157 Chiemeka Ogbuagu (Southington) tech fall Benjamin Carlson (Hall), 17-1 1:41

165 Jeremiah Ribeiro (Middletown) forfeit over Jonathan Wright-Goodison (Hall)

175 Bartlomiej Powala (Plainville) pin Samir Martin (Hall), 1:26

190 Christian Corchado (New Britain) dec. Isaiah Smith (Platt), 2-1, 2 OT

215 Maxwell Janes (Avon) FOR Heath Weeden (Newington)

285 Weston Williams (Bristol Eastern) pin A’marii Dudley (Glastonbury), 4:25

Outstanding wrestler: Jaeckez Mendez, East Hartford, 144

Fast fall: Jacob Boucher, Plainville, 215, Four pins in 6:29

2025 CCC Championships brackets and results (FloArena)

2025 CCC finals streaming

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Valentine Invitational

At Plainville (Sat. Feb. 8)

Team results — 1. Southington 139.9, 2. Ellington/Tolland 135.35, 3. Farmington 133.6, 4. Wethersfield 119.05, 5. Glastonbury 118.7, 6. Conard 118.15, 7. South Windsor 105.9

Individual events

Vault: 1. Kaitlyn Delaney (E) 9.4; 2. Lily Reed (S) 9.1; t3. Lexi Sardinas (F) 8.9; t3. Ella Silverman (S) 8.9; 5. Alivia Adams (S) 8.8; 6. Gabrielle Gerardi (W) 8.7; 7T Elizabeth Calamari (F) 8.5; 7T Cassidy O’Brien (E) 8.5

Bars: 1. Lexi Sardinas (F) 9.0; 2. Lily Reed (S) 8.8; 3. Kaitlyn Delaney (E) 8.5; 4. Taylor Cooley (S) 8.45; 5. Ella Silverman (S) 8.4; 6. Ava Culhane (E) 8.0; 7. Elizabeth Calamari (F) 7.85; 8. Elizabeth Akstin (E) 7.65

Beam: 1. Kaitlyn Delaney (E) 9.5; 2. Alivia Adams (S) 9.3; 3. Lily Reed (S) 9.15; 4. Lexi Sardinas (F) 9.1; t5. Kyra Sardinas (F) 8.95; t5. Cate Morgan (S) 8.95; t7. Elizabeth Akstin (E) 8.9; t7. Taylor Cooley (S) 8.9

Floor: 1. Lexi Sardinas (F) 9.8; 2. Alivia Adams (S) 9.55; 3. Kaitlyn Delaney (E) 9.45; t4. Lily Reed (S) 9.05; t4. Ella Silverman (S) 9.05; t6. Kyra Sardinas (F) 9.0; t6. Cassidy O’Brien (E) 9.0; 8 Ava Culhane (E) 8.65

All Around

1. Kaitlyn Delaney (E) 36.85; 2. Lexi Sardinas (F) 36.8; 3. Lily Reed (S) 36.1; 4. Ella Silverman (S) 35.2; 5. Elizabeth Akstin (E) 32.85; 6. Kyra Sardinas (F) 32.8; 7. Ava Culhune (E) 32.75; 8. Elizabeth Calamari (F) 32.55; 9. Cassidy O’Brien (E) 32.45; 10. Gabrielle Gerardi (W) 32.35

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

CCC championships

At New Haven (Floyd Little Athletic Center, Sat. Feb. 1)

Team results — 1. Windsor 78, 2. Hall 67, 3. Bloomfield 61, 4. Manchester 36, 5. Southington 33, 6. New Britain 29, 7. E.O. Smith 26, 8. Tolland 23, 9. East Hartford 21, 10. Simsbury 18, 11. Bristol Central 17, 12. South Windsor 16, 13. Conard 14, 14. Avon and Middletown, 11, 16. Lewis Mills and Rocky Hill 10, 18. Farmington and East Catholic 6, 20. Platt 5, 21. Glastonbury 3½, 22. Bristol Eastern 3, 23. Plainville 2½, 24. Newington 2

2025 CCC indoor track and field championship results

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

CCC championships

At New Haven (Floyd Little Athletic Center, Sat. Feb. 1)

Team results — 1. Bloomfield 89, 2. Windsor 84, 3. Glastonbury 67, 4. Conard 49, 5. Manchester 31, 6. Simsbury 30, 7. Avon 28, 8. E.O. Smith 19, 9. Southington 15, 10. New Britain 13, 11. Plainville 12. 12. South Windsor and Tolland 11, 14. East Hartford 8, 15. Enfield 8, 16. Hall 7, 18. Platt 6, 19. Bristol Eastern, Farmington and Newington 3, 22. Maloney and RHAM 2, 24. Middletown 1

2025 CCC indoor track and field championship results

BOYS SWIMMING

Tuesday, March 4

CCC West championships at Cornerstone (WH), 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

CCC East championships at Glastonbury, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 7

CCC North championships at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

CCC South championships at Plainville, 6 p.m.

