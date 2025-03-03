2025 CHSGHA State Tournament

GIRLS HOCKEY

2025 Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association state tournament

Monday, March 3

First round

No. 7 West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 5, No. 10 Mercy/NW Catholic 3

No. 6 East Catholic co-op 2, No. 11 Simsbury 1

No. 5 Suffield co-op def. No. 12 Fairfield co-op

No. 8 Amity/Cheshire/North Haven 3, No. 9 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1

Seedings (regular season records): 1. Darien 17-0, 2. New Canaan 18-2, 3. Southington co-op 14-5-1, 4. Hall/Conard 14-5, 5. Suffield co-op 13-5, 6. East Catholic co-op 11-9, 7. West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 13-7, 8. Amity/Cheshire/North Haven 12-7-1, 9. Stamford/Westhill/Staples 9-8-3, 10. Mercy/NWC 8-11, 11. Simsbury 6-11-3, 12. Fairfield co-op 10-8-2



Thursday, March 6

Quarterfinals

Amity/Cheshire/North Haven at No. 1 Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Suffield co-op at No. 4 Hall/Conard, 6:20 p.m.

West Haven/SHA at No. 2 New Canaan, 7:30 p.m.

East Catholic co-op at Southington co-op, 7:45 p.m. (Newington Arena)

Saturday, March 8

Semifinals

At The Rinks – Shelton – 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Championship Game

Final at M&T Bank Arena – Quinnipiac University – 7 p.m.

League Tournaments

CCC

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

(4) Hall/Conard 2, (1) Southington co-op 1

(2) Suffield co-op 3, (3) East Catholic co-op 1

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship

Hall/Conard vs. Suffield

FCIAC

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Semifinals

Darien 8, Fairfield co-op 0

New Canaan 3, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 0

Saturday, March 1

Championship

Darien 2, New Canaan 0

SCC

Monday, Feb. 24

First round

(4) Masuk co-op 4, (5) Guilford co-op 0

(3) Hamden co-op 8, (6) Hand co-op 2

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Semifinals

(1) West Haven/SHA 3, Masuk co-op 2, 3 OT

(2) Amity/Cheshire/New Haven 2, Hamden co-op 0

Saturday, March 1

Championship

West Haven/SHA 2, Amity/Cheshire/North Haven 1

Previous results

2024 state tournament

2023 state tournament

2022 state tournament

2020 state tournament

2019 state tournament

2014 state tournament

2013 state tournament

Girls hockey state championship games

2024: New Canaan 3, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 0

2023: West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 1, Hamden 0, OT

2022: New Canaan 4, Darien 3, 3 OT

2021: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1

2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2

2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT

2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1

2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)

2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1

2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0

2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT

2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2

2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0

2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2

2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0

2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT

2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1