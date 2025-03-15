2025 CIAC Basketball Championship Scoreboard

Saturday, March 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I: St. Bernard vs. Notre Dame-West Haven

Division III: Bunnell 70, Fitch 61

Division V: Shepaug 58, Old Lyme 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class M: Bacon Academy 39, Windham 25

Class L: NW Catholic 56, Bethel 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIAC Division V championship

Shepaug 58, Old Lyme 46

At Uncasville

Shepaug (58) Andrew Konik 9-13 2-5 21, Reed Woerner 4-11 3-4 14, James Kersten 4-14 4-5 12, Alex Ostrosky 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Blum 4-6 0-0 8, Seve Valentine 0-0-0 0 0, Tagan Sivick 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph Dicky 0-0 0-0 0, Luca Inglese 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison Smith 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-48 10-16 58

Old Lyme (46) Reardon Curtiss 4-10 1-2 9, Ryan Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Conno Vautrain 2-4 0-0 4, Oliver Wyman 1-4 0-0 2, Edward Fiske 5-15 4-7 15, Warner Grenier 0-0 0-0 0, Will McKeever 3-10 0-0 9, Giovan Winters 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Zapatka 0-0 0-0 0, Luca Signora 1-2 0-0 3, Ryan Olsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 5-9 46

Old Lyme (22-5) 6 8 12 20 — 46

Shepaug (27-0) 15 10 20 13 — 58

Three-point goals: Shepaug 4-9 (Konik 1-1, Woerner 3-5, Kersten 0-2, Blum 0-1); Old Lyme 5-23 (Curtiss 0-2, Hill 0-2, Vautrain 0-2, Wyman 0-1, Fiske 1-15, McKeever 3-9, Signora 1-1)

NOTE: Behind 14 points from Reed Woerner, undefeated Shepaug Valley (27-0) won their first-ever state championship in boys basketball over the defending Div. V champions.

CIAC Division III championship

Bunnell 70, Fitch 61

At Uncasville

Fitch (61) Malakai Sabb 1-5 0-0 2, Si’kis Reel 4-7 3-5 14, Xavier Goode 4-16 5-6 15, Nicholas Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Jemel Stone 0-3 0-0 0, Calvin Sebastian 4-7 4-6 12, Charles Gianacoplos 1-3 0-0 2, Luke Wenger 4-6 0-0 10, Nyzae Tyler 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel Georges 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 14-19 61

Bunnell (70) J.T. Turnage 6-9 0-0 13, Rody Ricketts 7-12 7-8 21, Alex Munoz 7-9 0-0 15, Karrell Brown 4-10 1-6 9, Jordan Pierce 2-8 4-8 8, Nathan Banton 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 27-49 13-24 70

Fitch (17-9) 21 10 13 17 — 61

Bunnell (23-4) 15 27 13 15 — 70

Three point goals: Bunnell 3-7 (Turnage 1-2, Munoz 1-1, Brown 0-2, Pierce 0-1, Banton 1-1); Fitch 7-19 (Sabb 0-1, Reel 3-6, Goode 2-6, Stone 0-3, Wenger 2-3)

NOTE: Bunnell won their second straight Div. III championship and their third state championship.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class M championship

Bacon Academy 39, Windham 25

At Uncasville

Windham (25) Zoe Robins 1-14 1-2 3, Aniya Jenkins 1-9 1-2 4, Asijha Harris 2-4 0-2 4, Jaelize Rivera 6-15 0-1 13, Jaida Green 0-4 0-0 0, H. Christian 0-0 0-0 0, A. Mangual 0-4 1-4 1. Totals 10-50, 3-11 25

Bacon Academy (39) Kayleigh Engle 2-6 2-3 7, Skyelyn Schoen-Rene 8-14 4-4 21, Katelyn Novak 1-11 0-0 2, Hannah Ferrigno 0-1 3-4 3, Elizabeth Glover 1-4 2-4 5, Veronica Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Madeline Ives 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 12-17 39

Bacon Academy (25-2) 10 14 5 10 — 39

Windham (25-2) 6 4 7 8 — 25

Three-point goals: Windham 2-19 (Robins 0-5, Jenkins 1-4, Rivera 1-5, Green 0-1, Mangual 0-4); Bacon Academy 3-14 (Engle 1-3, Schoen-Rene 1-3, Novak 0-7, Glover 1-2)

NOTE: Bacon Academy won their third state championship and their first since 2012.

Class L championship

NW Catholic 56, Bethel 40

At Uncasville

Bethel (40) Emma Huedepohl 4-17 0-0 10, Amelia Wade 0-4 1-2 1, Summer Wish 1-9 0-0 2, Aiden Gill 3-13 0-0 6, Mia Marschner 3-8 0-0 7, Sienna Troetti 0-0 0-0 0, Vivian Stewart 3-6 8-9 14. Totals 14-57 9-11 40

NW Catholic (56) Maeve Staunton 8-17 0-0 18, Lilyan Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Zoey Canning 2-6 2-2 6, Samantha Casper 2-5 0-0 5, Abigail Casper 7-15 5-7 19, Kennedy Thames 0-0 0-0 0, Lyla Diaz 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 21-47 11-13 56

Bethel (23-4) 6 13 14 7 — 40

NW Catholic (25-2) 11 13 12 20 — 56

Three-point goals: NW Catholic 3-12 (Staunton 2-3, Johnson 0-1, Canning 0-2, S. Casper 1-3, A. Casper 0-3), Bethel 3-10 (Huedepohl 2-8, Marschner 1-2)

NOTE: NW Catholic won their third straight state championship after winning in Class S in 2023 and in Class MM in 2024. It is Northwest’s sixth state championship and first in Class L. The previous five came in Class S, MM and M. Staunton scored her 1,000th career point in the victory.

Upcoming games

Sunday, March 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division II: Manchester vs. New London, 8:15 p.m.

Division IV: Sheehan vs. Ellington, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class LL: Southington vs. Sacred Heart Academy (24-3), 6:15 p.m.

Class MM: Sheehan vs. East Catholic, 3 p.m.

Class S: Morgan vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.