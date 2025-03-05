Canton rolls past Woodstock in quarterfinals, hockey loses in 3 OT

CANTON, March 5, 2025 – Mike Valenti scored a game-high 16 points and David Grabowski added 14 points to lead No. 8 Canton to a 68-41 win over No. 24 Woodstock Academy in a second round Division IV tournament game on Wednesday night.

The Warriors (17-7) advance to face No. 1 Ellington in the quarterfinals on Friday on the road. Canton dropped a three-point decision to the Purple Knights last week in the NCCC Tournament semifinals playing without Grabowski. a starting forward.

Woodstock Academy (9-14) was led by Will Bushey with 10 points.

The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games and will be playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Canton 68, Woodstock Academy 41

At Canton

Woodstock Academy (41) Will Bushey 3-3-10, Will St. John 1-0-2, Drake Abdullowski 2-4-8, Brayden DeOlivera 1-0-3, Matt Hernandez 1-0-2, Gabe Loperon 0-1-1, Caleb Simpson 1-0-3, Cam Nasado 1-2-4, Brady Ericson 3-2-8, Brody Dexter 0-0-0. Totals 13-12-41

Canton (68) Tate Bemis 4-0-11, Jayce Tucker 0-0-0, Ryan Cuniowski 4-2-10, James Canny 1-0-2, Nolan Enquist 0-0-0, Lucas Mainville 0-0-0, Jaydem Young 3-0-7, Brayden Keefe 1-1-4, Bradnon Morin 0-2-2, Cooper Bronn 0-0-0, Shane Leadbetter 0-0-0, David Grabowski 7-0-14, Chase Alhgren 1-0-2, Mike Valenti 5-3-16, Wyatt Bernabucci 0-0-0. Totals 26-8-68

Woodstock Academy (9-14) 15 11 10 5 — 41

Canton (17-7) 21 14 11 12 — 68

Three-point goals: Bushey (W), DeOlivera (W), Simpson (W), Bemis (C) 3, Young (C), Keefe (C)

Platt 74, Lewis Mills 49

MERIDEN, March 5, 2025 – Antonio Brown had 21 points and Efrain Brown added 16 as No. 8 Platt eliminated No. 24 Lewis Mills in a CIAC Division II second round contest on Wednesday.

The host Panthers (18-5) limited Mills to just 15 points in the first half and held an 18-point lead at the half.

Tommy Dinunzio had 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Mills (10-12) while Gavin Daly added 11 points. Logan Corrano had nine points and Ethan Braddock scored seven. It was the last contest for seniors Daly, Braddock, Brett Harding and Chad Edmond.

Platt 74, Lewis Mills 49

At Meriden

Lewis Mills (49) Gavin Daly 4-0-11, Brett Harding 1-0-3, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-1-1, Logan Carrano 3-0-9, Tommy Dinunzio 3-8-13, Chad Edmond 2-0-5, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 3-0-7, Totals 16-8-49

Platt (74) Dalen Von Streeter 0-0–0, Giovanni Leary 3-6-13, Malache Hendrix 2-2-7, Antonio Brown 9-2-21, Efrain Brown 8-0-16, Naheim Gill 4-0-11, Maurice Christie 1-0-2, Ryan Gonzalas 1-0-2, Totals 27-8-74

Lewis Mills (10-12) 6 9 17 17 — 49

Platt (18-5) 18 15 21 20 — 74

Three-point goals: Daily (LM) 3, Harding (LM), Carrano (LM) 3, Dinunzio (LM), Edmond (LM), Braddock (LM), Leary (P), Hendrix (P), Gill (P) 3

ICE HOCKEY

Conard 2, Newington co-op 1, 3 OT

NEWINGTON, March 5, 2025 – Goalie Anderson Claffey made 52 saves in net but Conard finally got a second goal past the Nor’easter netwminder. Conard’s Luke Shaffer score with 7:50 left in the third overtime to lift the Red Wolves to a 2-1 win over Newington co-op in a CCC South tournament semifinal on Wednesday at Newington Arena.

Jack Petronio scored for Newington (12-9) in the second period along with Brady Narus for Conard (14-5-2). Conard advances to Friday’s CCC South championship game with Newington gets ready for the CIAC tournament.

Conard 2, Newington co-op 1

At Newington

Conard (14-5-2) 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2

Newington co-op (12-9) 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1

Goals: Jack Petronio (N), Luke Shaffer (C), Brady Narus (C); Assists: Porter Andrews (C); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 52, Brendan Murphy (C) 22; Shots: Conard, 54-23