O’Connor finishes 16th in national championship meet in shot

Athletes from Canton and Avon competed at two indoor track and field national championship meets over the weekend in Boston and New York.

The New Balance national championship meet was held in Boston at The Track at New Balance with the Nike national championship meet being held in New York at the Armory.

Canton senior Lyla O’Connor finished 16th in the championship division of the shot put (4 kg) at the Nike national championship meet in New York with a throw of 12.07 meters or 39-7¼ feet.

Two weeks earlier, O’Connor had a career-best throw of 40-5¾ to finish fourth at the New England Indoor Track and Field championships at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston. O’Connor had the second-best throw from Connecticut on March 1. New England champion Maya Quaranta of Sacred Heart Academy won the event with a throw of 44-0½ feet.

Avon’s Yashmin Rensch finished 32nd at the Nike nationals in New York in the emerging elite division of the high jump. Rensch leaped 4-foot-11.

Two weeks earlier at the New England championships, Rensch had a school-record leap of 5-3 and finished 14th.

At the New Balance Nationals in Boston, Avon’s 4×200 relay team (Julia Freeman, Lauren Edge, Ziya Hudson and Kathryn Martin) set a new school record with a time of 1:44.99, good enough for 58th spot in the championship division. There were 86 teams that competed.

Avon’s 4×200 team was ninth at the New England championships two weeks earlier with a time of 1:45.72.

Also at the New Balance Nationals, Avon’s sprint medley relay team (Hudson, Edge, Martin, Ying Ying Cheng) finished 48th out 70 teams with a time of 4:20.20.

Hudson also qualified to compete in the freshman competition in the long jump at the Bew Balance nationals and she finished 20th with a leap of 15-3½ feet.

2025 New Balance indoor track and field national championships (Boston)

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/571411/results

2025 Nike indoor track and field national championships (New York)

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/566722/results

2025 New England track and field results (Boston, March 1)

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/573913/results/all