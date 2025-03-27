Rick Wilson: Some Final Thoughts on Shepaug’s Championship Run

About 10 days ago, the Shepaug Valley boys basketball team did something that has never happened at the regional school in Washington Depot. They won a state championship.

“The gym is strangely silent now and time does indeed move on,” writes Hall of Fame sportswriter Rick Wilson for Litchfield County Sports.com. “But for this Shepaug team, time will always stand still. It was a team of perfection and that will never change. It is the school’s first ever state basketball title. That will never change.”

Rick does what he does best in his latest column about Shepaug’s first boys basketball championship. He writes with heart, passion and perspective.

Rick has been writing for several decades for a variety of publications along the Route 8 corridor – the Republican American in Waterbury, the Register Citizen in Torrington, the Thomaston Express and Litchfield Country Times.

Rick will be inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on April 27 at the Aqua Turf in Southington for his writing excellence. His excellence is certainly not limited to just one sport.

Litchfield County Sports.com, March 27, 2025: Some Final Shepaug Thoughts

CIAC Division V championship

Shepaug 58, Old Lyme 46

At Uncasville

Shepaug (58) Andrew Konik 9-13 2-5 21, Reed Woerner 4-11 3-4 14, James Kersten 4-14 4-5 12, Alex Ostrosky 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Blum 4-6 0-0 8, Seve Valentine 0-0-0 0 0, Tagan Sivick 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph Dicky 0-0 0-0 0, Luca Inglese 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison Smith 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-48 10-16 58

Old Lyme (46) Reardon Curtiss 4-10 1-2 9, Ryan Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Conno Vautrain 2-4 0-0 4, Oliver Wyman 1-4 0-0 2, Edward Fiske 5-15 4-7 15, Warner Grenier 0-0 0-0 0, Will McKeever 3-10 0-0 9, Giovan Winters 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Zapatka 0-0 0-0 0, Luca Signora 1-2 0-0 3, Ryan Olsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 5-9 46

Old Lyme (22-5) 6 8 12 20 — 46

Shepaug (27-0) 15 10 20 13 — 58

Three-point goals: Shepaug 4-9 (Konik 1-1, Woerner 3-5, Kersten 0-2, Blum 0-1); Old Lyme 5-23 (Curtiss 0-2, Hill 0-2, Vautrain 0-2, Wyman 0-1, Fiske 1-15, McKeever 3-9, Signora 1-1)

NOTE: Behind 14 points from Reed Woerner, undefeated Shepaug Valley (27-0) won their first-ever state championship in boys basketball over the defending Div. V champions from Lyme/Old Lyme.