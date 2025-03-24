Weekly scoreboard: April 1-20, 2025

Wednesday, April 2
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 3
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Lewis Mills 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 5
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks/East Granby at Avon, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.
Canton at Bristol Eastern, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 7
BASEBALL
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Windsor co-op
BOYS TENNIS
Berlin at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
Wolcott at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 8
SOFTBALL
Hall at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Aton At NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Berlin
Wednesday, April 9
BASEBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Ellington, 5 p.m.
Avon at New Britain, 3 :45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Windsor Locks at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Thomaston at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Hall
BOYS GOLF
Canton at East Granby, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Avon, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hall at Avon
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.
Avon at Coventry, 1:15 p.m.
Friday, April 11
BASEBALL
Avon at Manchester
NW Regional at Canton
SOFTBALL
Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Coventry, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, April 14
BASEBALL
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rockville at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon
Canton at Rockville, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 15
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, noon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon
TRACK and FIELD
Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Coventry at Canton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry at Canton, noon
SOFTBALL
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hand at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Plainville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 17
BASEBALL
Avon at E.O. Smith 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 19
BASEBALL
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 2 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023