Weekly scoreboard: April 1-20, 2025

Wednesday, April 2

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Lewis Mills 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

SOFTBALL

Windsor Locks/East Granby at Avon, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.

Canton at Bristol Eastern, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 7

BASEBALL

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at East Windsor co-op

BOYS TENNIS

Berlin at Avon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

Wolcott at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

SOFTBALL

Hall at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Aton At NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Berlin

Wednesday, April 9

BASEBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Ellington, 5 p.m.

Avon at New Britain, 3 :45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Windsor Locks at Suffield, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomaston at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at Hall

BOYS GOLF

Canton at East Granby, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Avon, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hall at Avon

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.

Avon at Coventry, 1:15 p.m.

Friday, April 11

BASEBALL

Avon at Manchester

NW Regional at Canton

SOFTBALL

Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at Coventry, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, April 14

BASEBALL

Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rockville at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon

Canton at Rockville, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 15

BOYS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Granby 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon

TRACK and FIELD

Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Coventry at Canton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

BASEBALL

Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry at Canton, noon

SOFTBALL

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hand at Avon, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Plainville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

BASEBALL

Avon at E.O. Smith 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

BASEBALL

Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 2 p.m.

