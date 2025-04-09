Avon, Canton each rally to win baseball openers in final inning

The Avon and Canton baseball teams each rallied in the seventh innings on Wednesday to come up with victories in their first games of the season.

In Avon, Ethan Lavore’s two-out double to left field helped give Avon a 1-0 win over Bristol Central at Buckingham Field. In Canton, the Warriors capped a six-run rally with a RBI single from Wyatt Bernabucci to beat Ellington, 6-5 at Bowdoin Field.

In a scoreless ballgame, Avon’s Nik Meltser led off the seventh inning with a single to right field, just the third hit of the game for the Falcons. With two outs, Avon’s Michael Prisco reached base on an error and moved to second base while Meltser advanced to third base.

Lavoie’s RBI double gave Avon the victory.

Bristol Central (0-1) loaded the bases in the seventh inning with three walks but reliever Connor Valentine got a fly ball to left field to end the threat.

Three Avon pitchers combined to allow just two hits, walk six and strike out five. Central pitchers Tom Pirog and Aiden Lopez allowed just four hits, walked six and struck out 11.

Avon hosts RHAM on Thursday at Buckingham and travels to Manchester on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Canton (1-0, 1-0 NCCC) erased a five-run deficit and received four innings of excellent relief pitching from Tyler Rottkamp to stay in the game. Rottkamp allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the final four innings to allow the Warriors a shot at rallying for a victory.

Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bernabucci led off the inning with a single. Joe Ewin reached first base on a fielder’s choice and moved to second base when Ethan Lindquist walked. The bases were loaded when Rottkamp singled.

Canton’s Joseph Nadeau reached on an error and Ewin scored to cut the lead to 5-1. Canton catcher Noah Asmar followed with a two-run double to trim the lead to 5-3. Two runs scored on separate wild pitches and the game was tied at 5-5.

With two outs, Oden Berg singled and Greg Chambers walked. Bernabucci came to the plate for the second time in the inning and singled to left field to win the game, 6-5.

Asmar led the Warriors by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while Bernabucci was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Lindquist and Berg each had two hits for Canton.

Ellington pitcher Dylan Killoran took the loss, scattering 10 hits and striking out two. Knight catcher Chris Beaudry was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they host Northwestern at Bowdoin Field.

Avon 1, Bristol Central 0

At Avon

Bristol Central (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0-2-4

Avon (1-0) 000 000 1 — 1-4-0

Tom Pirog, Aiden Lopez (5) and Spirito; David Pengel, Eli Lukasiewicz (2), Michael Prisco (5), Valentine (7) and James Walsh; WP: Connor Valentine (1-0); LP: Lopez; 2B: Pengal (A), Ethan Lavore (A)

Canton 6, Ellington 5

At Canton

Ellington (1-1) 005 000 0 — 5-5-1

Canton (1-0) 000 000 6 — 6-10-6

Dylan Killoran and Chris Beaudry; Michael Archangelo, Tyler Rottkamp (4) and Noah Asmar; WP: Rottkamp (1-0); LP: Killoran (0-1); 2B: James Canny (C), Asmar (C), Beaudry (E), Jack Weigand (E)

Berlin 11, Lewis Mills 0 (5)

BERLIN, April 9, 2025 – Berlin High pitcher Jake Soellner needed just 67 pitchers to throw a no-hitter in a 11-0 win over Lewis Mills at Sage Park on Wednesday. Soellner struck out seven and walked just two. Berlin catcher Conlan Simard was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Redcoats.

Berlin 11, Lewis Mills 0

At Berlin

Berlin (1-0) 205 13 – 11-6-0

Lewis Mills (0-1) 000 00 — 0-0-4

Jake Soellner and Conlan Simard; Gage Kosak, Vincent D’Lorio (3), Alec Zeller (5) and TJ Maldonado; WP: Soellner (1-0); LP: Kosak (0-1); 2B: Simard (B), Weber (B)