Avon softball wins opener; Canton falls in no-hitter

NEW BRITAIN, April 9, 2025 – Avon catcher Kayla Jette had a single, home run and drove in two runs while teammate Eve Beloin was 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Avon High softball team opened the season with a 22-1 win over New Britain in five innings on Wednesday.

Brianna Connellan, Noelle Bittar and Jessica Mizia each had two hits. Connellan and Mizia were each 2-for-2 at the plate with Connellan and Bittar each driving in three runs.

Mizia pitched four innings to secure the win.

Avon 22, New Britain 1

At New Britain

Avon (1-0) (11)17 21 — 22-15-1

New Britain 0 10 00 — 1-4-2

Jessica Mizia, Zoe Seay (5) and Kayla Jette; J Cancel and H Planas; WP: Mizia (1-0); LP: Cancel; 2B: Hawley (NB), Planas (NB), Bryant (NB),Eve Beloin (A), Mizia (A), 3B: Burgos (NB), Madison Jette (A); HR: Kayla Jette (A)

Ellington 9, Canton 0

ELLINGTON, April 9, 2025 – Ellington pitcher Camryn Fisher nearly threw a perfect game as the Purple Knights blanked Canton, 9-0 in the season-opening game for the Warriors.

Fisher struck out 21 batters, didn’t allow a hit, walked none. A one-out error in the third inning marred the attempt for a perfect game.

Taylor Havener was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Ellington (2-0) while Fisher was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate.

Canton pitcher Lyla O’Connor allowed eight hits, walked nine and struck out nine.

The Warriors travel to Northwestern on Friday.

Ellington 9, Canton 0

At Ellington

Canton (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0-0-2

Ellington (2-0) 010 530 x — 9-8-1

Lyla O’Connor and Regan Grecula; Camryn Fisher and Madi Havener; WP: Fisher (2-0); LP: O’Connor (0-1); 2B: Lexi Flori (E) 2, T. Havener (E), 3B: C. Fisher (E)

Bristol Eastern 12, Lewis Mills 7

BRISTOL, April 9, 2025 – Giavanna Hatcher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bristol Eastern softball team to a 12-7 win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday. Maria Albert and Lyla Weigel each had two hits and drove in a run. Albert scored three runs.

Winning pitcher Hailey Beebe scattered 11 hits, allowed four earned runs and struck out three.

Michaela Larose was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases for Mills (1-2) while Brooke Martineau was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Calleigh Lok had a single, double and scored a run while pitcher Eliza Criss had a double and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Criss (1-2) allowed nine hits,10 earned runs and struck out four. She walked seven.

Bristol Eastern 12, Lewis Mills 7

At Bristol

Lewis Mills (1-2) 015 001 0 – 7-11-1

Bristol Eastern 215 103 x — 12-9-4

Beebe and Sutula; Criss and Martinez; WP: Beebe; LP: Criss (1-2); 2B: Clok (LM), Criss (LM), M. Larose (LM) 2, Hatcher (BE)