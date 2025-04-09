Connect with us

Softball

Avon softball wins opener; Canton falls in no-hitter

NEW BRITAIN, April 9, 2025 – Avon catcher Kayla Jette had a single, home run and drove in two runs while teammate Eve Beloin was 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Avon High softball team opened the season with a 22-1 win over New Britain in five innings on Wednesday.

Brianna Connellan, Noelle Bittar and Jessica Mizia each had two hits. Connellan and Mizia were each 2-for-2 at the plate with Connellan and Bittar each driving in three runs.

Mizia pitched four innings to secure the win.

Avon 22, New Britain 1
At New Britain
Avon (1-0)                           (11)17  21  — 22-15-1
New Britain                           0 10  00  — 1-4-2
Jessica Mizia, Zoe Seay (5) and Kayla Jette; J Cancel and H Planas; WP: Mizia (1-0); LP: Cancel; 2B: Hawley (NB), Planas (NB), Bryant (NB),Eve Beloin (A), Mizia (A), 3B: Burgos (NB), Madison Jette (A); HR: Kayla Jette (A)

Ellington 9, Canton 0
ELLINGTON, April 9, 2025 – Ellington pitcher Camryn Fisher nearly threw a perfect game as the Purple Knights blanked Canton, 9-0 in the season-opening game for the Warriors.

Fisher struck out 21 batters, didn’t allow a hit, walked none. A one-out error in the third inning marred the attempt for a perfect game.

Taylor Havener was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Ellington (2-0) while Fisher was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate.

Canton pitcher Lyla O’Connor allowed eight hits, walked nine and struck out nine.

The Warriors travel to Northwestern on Friday.

Ellington 9, Canton 0
At Ellington
Canton (0-1)                     000  000  0  —  0-0-2
Ellington (2-0)                 010  530  x  — 9-8-1
Lyla O’Connor and Regan Grecula; Camryn Fisher and Madi Havener; WP: Fisher (2-0); LP: O’Connor (0-1); 2B: Lexi Flori (E) 2, T. Havener (E), 3B: C. Fisher (E)

Bristol Eastern 12, Lewis Mills 7
BRISTOL, April 9, 2025 – Giavanna Hatcher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bristol Eastern softball team to a 12-7 win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday. Maria Albert and Lyla Weigel each had two hits and drove in a run. Albert scored three runs.

Winning pitcher Hailey Beebe scattered 11 hits, allowed four earned runs and struck out three.

Michaela Larose was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases for Mills (1-2) while Brooke Martineau was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Calleigh Lok had a single, double and scored a run while pitcher Eliza Criss had a double and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Criss (1-2) allowed nine hits,10 earned runs and struck out four. She walked seven.

Bristol Eastern 12, Lewis Mills 7
At Bristol
Lewis Mills (1-2)             015  001  0 – 7-11-1
Bristol Eastern                215  103  x  — 12-9-4
Beebe and Sutula; Criss and Martinez; WP: Beebe; LP: Criss (1-2); 2B: Clok (LM), Criss (LM), M. Larose (LM) 2, Hatcher (BE)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

