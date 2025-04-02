Hartford Athletic bounced from U.S. Open Cup on PKs

LEWISTON, Maine, April 2, 2025 – Jake Keegan chipped a shot over the head of Hartford Athletic goalie Anthony Siaha to help force penalty kicks where Portland Heart of Pine upset Hartford, 2-1, in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup tournament Wednesday night.

Portland Heart of Pine, who play in the United Soccer League’s League One division, prevailed on penalty kicks, 4-2 to advance to the third round of the tournament.

The game was scoreless after regulation. In the second OT, Hartford (1-4, 0-3 USL Championship) took the lead on a goalie from Jordan Scarlett off a corner kick with 13 minutes left.

But with three minutes left in the second OT, Glastonbury native Evan Southern chipped the ball 25 yards to Keegan, who chipped the ball over the head of Siaha, who charged out of the net to try and grab the ball, to tie the game at 1-1.

Keegan was about 20 yards away from the goal when he chipped it in. Portland played most of the OT sessions one player short after Azaad Liadi was ejected early in OT in the 95th minute.

In penalty kicks, Portland goalie Hunter Morse made a diving save to stop a shot from Sebastian Anderson. Portland took a 3-2 lead by converting on their next kick and then Hartford’s Michee Ngalina hit his penalty shot over the cross bar.

Southern scored on his penalty kick to give Portland Heart of Pine the win. Portland, Maine’s first professional soccer team, converted on all four of their penalty kicks while Hartford converted on two of four.

Portland 2, Hartford 1, penalty kicks

At Lewiston, Maine

Hartford (1-4) 0 0 0 1 — 1

Portland 0 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Hartford – Jordan Scarlett, 107 (Emmanuel Samadia); Portland – Jake Keegan, 116, (Evan Southern); Shots: Hartford, 20-14; On target: Hartford, 6-5; Corners: Hartford, 8-3; Saves: Portland 5-4-

OF NOTE: Portland Heart of Pines won on penalty kicks, 4-2