Victory parade for UConn women’s basketball team is Sunday in Hartford

NOTE: On Wednesday, the parade was moved to Sunday due to the forecasts for heavy rain on Saturday.

A happy tradition will continue this weekend in Hartford with another victory parade for the UConn women’s basketball team that won their 12th NCAA national championship on Sunday night against South Carolina, 82-59, in Tampa, Florida.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that the state of Connecticut, the city of Hartford and the Hartford Business Improvement District will host the victory parade that steps off at 1 p.m. at the state capital at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

The parade will end with a rally at 1:30 p.m. in front of the XL Center on Trumbull Street where players, coaches and other guests will make remarks.

As with other victory celebrations that have been held in previous years, this parade and rally are being funded by private donations through sponsorship opportunities. No state or city funding is being used for this event.

“The UConn women’s basketball team has proven that they are the best in the nation, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they have earned,” Lamont said.

There were victory parades for the UConn men’s basketball team in 2023 and 2024 after they won consecutive national championships. This is the first national title for the women’s basketball program since 2016.

The parade route will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.