Weekly scoreboard: April 1-20, 2025

Friday, April 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA women’s semifinal: UConn 85, UCLA 51

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Somerset 4

At Hartford

Somerset (0-1) 000 002 200 — 4-7-1

Hartford (1-0) 100 000 031 — 5-6-0

Schlitter, Vinyard (6), Ventura (8), Diaz (9) and Flores; Hughes, Juraez (5), Barger (7), Weatherly (8), Green (9) and Betancourt; WP: Green (1-0), LP: Diaz (0-1); 2B: Vargas (S), Guerrero (H), Karros (H); HR: Karros (H) 2

Thursday, April 3

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Lewis Mills, ppd. to April 23

Wednesday, April 2

GIRLS GOLF

Simsbury 200, Avon 344. Medalist: Charlotte Eskildsen (S) 42 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

Lewis Mills 239, Plainville 260. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Farmington 261, Conard 291. Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) and Elyse Mazuronis (F) 45 at Rockledge CC, par 36

PRO SOCCER

U.S. Open Cup: Portland (ME) Heart of Pine 2, Hartford 1, penalty kicks (4-2)

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 239, Plainville 260

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (239) Emersyn Hertzler 46, Claudia Bociek 56, Vivian Beard 67, Lily Van Czak 70. Isabel Mascoli 76

Plainville (260) Kara Ahern 51, Sofia Ruiz 58, Evangeline Molloy 75, Mia Huppenbauer 76

Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Records: Lewis Mills 1-0, Plainville 0-1

Simsbury 200, Avon 234

At Simsbury

Avon (234) Stella Plavcan 53, Morgan Neamtz 68, Julie Iwama 53, Lauren White 68, Evelina Novello 60

Simsbury (200) Alexa Gallagher 55, Nora Walsh 49, Charlotte Eskildsen 42, Ali Kinsley 54, Grace Jacobs 55

Medalist: Charlotte Eskildsen (S) 42 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

Records: Simsbury 1-0, Avon 0-1

Upcoming events

Saturday, April 5

SOFTBALL

Windsor Locks/East Granby at Avon, ppd. to April 26

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.

Canton at Bristol Eastern, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Loudoun United, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA women’s championship game: South Carolina vs. UConn, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, April 7

BASEBALL

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at East Windsor co-op

BOYS TENNIS

Berlin at Avon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

Wolcott at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

SOFTBALL

Hall at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Aton At NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Berlin

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

BASEBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Ellington, 5 p.m.

Avon at New Britain, 3 :45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Windsor Locks at Suffield, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomaston at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at Hall

BOYS GOLF

Canton at East Granby, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Avon, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hall at Avon

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.

Avon at Coventry, 1:15 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, April 11

BASEBALL

Avon at Manchester

NW Regional at Canton

SOFTBALL

Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at Coventry, 9:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:07 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Indy Eleven at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 13

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:07 p.m.

Monday, April 14

BASEBALL

Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rockville at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon

Canton at Rockville, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 15

BOYS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Granby 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon

TRACK and FIELD

Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Coventry at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

BASEBALL

Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry at Canton, noon

SOFTBALL

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hand at Avon, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Plainville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

BASEBALL

Avon at E.O. Smith 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 18

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

BASEBALL

Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 2 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Birmingham at Hartford, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

