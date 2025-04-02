Weekly scoreboard: April 1-20, 2025

Friday, April 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA women’s semifinal: UConn 85, UCLA 51
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 5, Somerset 4
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 5, Somerset 4
At Hartford
Somerset (0-1) 000 002 200 — 4-7-1
Hartford (1-0) 100 000 031 — 5-6-0
Schlitter, Vinyard (6), Ventura (8), Diaz (9) and Flores; Hughes, Juraez (5), Barger (7), Weatherly (8), Green (9) and Betancourt; WP: Green (1-0), LP: Diaz (0-1); 2B: Vargas (S), Guerrero (H), Karros (H); HR: Karros (H) 2
Thursday, April 3
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Lewis Mills, ppd. to April 23
Wednesday, April 2
GIRLS GOLF
Simsbury 200, Avon 344. Medalist: Charlotte Eskildsen (S) 42 at Simsbury Farms, par 36
Lewis Mills 239, Plainville 260. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36
Farmington 261, Conard 291. Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) and Elyse Mazuronis (F) 45 at Rockledge CC, par 36
PRO SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup: Portland (ME) Heart of Pine 2, Hartford 1, penalty kicks (4-2)
GIRLS GOLF
Lewis Mills 239, Plainville 260
At Harwinton
Lewis Mills (239) Emersyn Hertzler 46, Claudia Bociek 56, Vivian Beard 67, Lily Van Czak 70. Isabel Mascoli 76
Plainville (260) Kara Ahern 51, Sofia Ruiz 58, Evangeline Molloy 75, Mia Huppenbauer 76
Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36
Records: Lewis Mills 1-0, Plainville 0-1
Simsbury 200, Avon 234
At Simsbury
Avon (234) Stella Plavcan 53, Morgan Neamtz 68, Julie Iwama 53, Lauren White 68, Evelina Novello 60
Simsbury (200) Alexa Gallagher 55, Nora Walsh 49, Charlotte Eskildsen 42, Ali Kinsley 54, Grace Jacobs 55
Medalist: Charlotte Eskildsen (S) 42 at Simsbury Farms, par 36
Records: Simsbury 1-0, Avon 0-1
Upcoming events
Saturday, April 5
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks/East Granby at Avon, ppd. to April 26
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.
Canton at Bristol Eastern, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Loudoun United, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA women’s championship game: South Carolina vs. UConn, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Monday, April 7
BASEBALL
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Windsor co-op
BOYS TENNIS
Berlin at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
Wolcott at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 8
SOFTBALL
Hall at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Aton At NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Berlin
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Wednesday, April 9
BASEBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Ellington, 5 p.m.
Avon at New Britain, 3 :45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Windsor Locks at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Thomaston at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Hall
BOYS GOLF
Canton at East Granby, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Avon, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hall at Avon
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.
Avon at Coventry, 1:15 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Friday, April 11
BASEBALL
Avon at Manchester
NW Regional at Canton
SOFTBALL
Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Coventry, 9:30 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:07 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Indy Eleven at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 13
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:07 p.m.
Monday, April 14
BASEBALL
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rockville at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon
Canton at Rockville, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 15
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, noon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon
TRACK and FIELD
Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Coventry at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry at Canton, noon
SOFTBALL
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hand at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Plainville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, April 17
BASEBALL
Avon at E.O. Smith 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, April 18
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, April 19
BASEBALL
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 2 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Birmingham at Hartford, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, April 20
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023