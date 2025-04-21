Weekly scoreboard: April 21-27, 2025

Monday, April 21

BASEBALL

Avon at Newington, 3:45 p.m.

Housatonic at Canton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Cromwell at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

HMTCA at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Suffield, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22

BASEBALL

Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Berlin, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.

Mercy at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UMass vs. UConn at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23

BASEBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon, 4 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Bristol Central, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Newington, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

East Granby, Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, noon

Thursday, April 24

BASEBALL

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Suffield at Canton,4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Simsbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Plainville, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 25

BASEBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Conard at Avon, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. Joseph University vs. Clark University at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

BASEBALL

Middletown at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Stonington at Canton, 11 a.m.

CREW

Avon at Glastonbury, 9 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Portland at Hartford, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 1 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023