Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: April 21-27, 2025

Monday, April 21
BASEBALL
Avon at Newington, 3:45 p.m.
Housatonic at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Cromwell at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
HMTCA at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Suffield, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22
BASEBALL
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Berlin, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.
Mercy at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMass vs. UConn at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23
BASEBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon, 4 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Bristol Central, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Newington, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
East Granby, Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, noon

Thursday, April 24
BASEBALL
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Suffield at Canton,4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Simsbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Plainville, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 25
BASEBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
St. Joseph University vs. Clark University at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, April 26
BASEBALL
Middletown at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Stonington at Canton, 11 a.m.
CREW
Avon at Glastonbury, 9 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Portland at Hartford, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, April 27
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 1 p.m.

Girls from more than a dozen schools in greater Hartford, including Simsbury participated in a flag football jamboree earlier this month in Windsor. Girls from Capital Prep in Hartford and Simsbury scrimmage at the Day Hill Bubble in Windsor.  More photos

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results
April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025 
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results