Weekly scoreboard: April 21-27, 2025

Monday, April 21
BASEBALL
Avon at Newington, 3:45 p.m.
Housatonic at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Cromwell at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
HMTCA at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Suffield, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 22
BASEBALL
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rocky Hill, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Berlin, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.
Mercy at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMass vs. UConn at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, April 23
BASEBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon, 4 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Bristol Central, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Newington, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
East Granby, Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, noon
Thursday, April 24
BASEBALL
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Suffield at Canton,4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Simsbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Plainville, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, April 25
BASEBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
St. Joseph University vs. Clark University at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 4:25 p.m.
Saturday, April 26
BASEBALL
Middletown at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Stonington at Canton, 11 a.m.
CREW
Avon at Glastonbury, 9 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Portland at Hartford, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, April 27
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 1 p.m.
