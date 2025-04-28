Weekly scoreboard: April 28-May 4, 2025

Monday, April 28
BASEBALL
Farmington 8, Avon 5
Simsbury 5, Canton 4
East Granby 7, Bolton 6 (8)
Rockville 10, Granby 0
SOFTBALL
Simsbury 16, New Britain 4
Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0
Granby 19, Rockville 2
East Hartford 17, Farmington 8
Windsor Locks/East Granby at Somers
Avon 19, Platt 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tolland 10, Avon 9
Lewis Mills 10, Windsor 0
Simsbury 15, Hall 4
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Suffield
Farmington 7, Southington 0
Granby 6, Rockville 1
East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Simsbury at New Britain
Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1
Rockville at Granby
Farmington 4, Maloney 3
Windsor Locks at Ellington
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Fairfield Warde 0
Conard at Lewis Mills
Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1
GIRLS GOLF
SOFTBALL
East Hartford 17, Farmington 8
Records: East Hartford 5-4, Farmington 6-4
Granby 19, Rockville 2
Records: Granby 6-0, Rockville 1-9
Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0
NOTES: P Eliza Criss (LM) 7 IP, 10 hits allowed, 7K, 1 BB for Mills. Criss improves to 5-3. Jill Tiso (LM) 2-4, 2 runs scored; Brooke Martineau (LM) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, double;; Mills won their third straight. Plainville, which had a 4-game winning streak snapped was led by Marissa Miller 2-4, 2B, Ryann Dufresne 2-4 and Tess Courture 2-3. Records: Mills 5-3, Plainville 6-3
BOYS TENNIS
Granby 6, Rockville 1
At Rockville
Singles: Tristan Follansbee (R) def Ben Lavigne (G) 6-1 ,6-0; Thomas Farnsworth (G) def Kyle Clark (R) 6-1, 6-0; David Sigmund (G) def Timothy Villenueve (R) 6-0, 6-0; Rockville Forfeit singles 4
Doubles: D.Brown/S.Cooner (G) def B.Keene/A.Khaliefa 6-0, 6-1; N. Delgallo/D.Rogers (G) def E.Barker/J.Riveroll 6-0, 6-0; I.Alverez/C.Metello (G) def J.Green/B.Morse 6-0, 6-0
Records: Granby 3-3, Rockville 0-4
Farmington 7, Southington 0
Records: Farmington 6-0, Southington 7-1
East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2
Records: Simsbury 4-3, East Hartford 4-3
GIRLS TENNIS
Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1
NOTE: Mills (6-2) won their fourth straight match. Bloomfield falls to 0-5
Farmington 4, Maloney 3
Records: Farmington 5-0, Maloney 34
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington 175, Lewis Mills 209, Canton 245
At Avon
Farmington (175) Abby Esposito 43, Elyze Mazuronis 45, Briella Rich 43, Eleni Xifaras 4, Chloe Bishop 46
Canton (245) Arianna Schuman 55, Kirsten Laquerre 60, Zita Redford 68, Avery Rodriguez 62, Sydnee Miller 69
Lewis Mills (209) Emersyn Hertzler 54, Vivian Beard 48, Claudia Bociek 46, Katarina McNicholas 65, Lily Van Czak 61
Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 43 at Fairview Farms
Records: Lewis Mills 3-4
Upcoming events
Tuesday, April 29
BASEBALL
Canton at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
South Windsor at Avon
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Hall at Avon
Somers at Canton
BOYS TENNIS
South Windsor at Avon
Housatonic at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Maloney
Wednesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Canton at Somers, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Maloney at Avon
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington
East Granby/Canton at NW Regional
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Bolton
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Hall
Thursday, May 1
SOFTBALL
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Hall
Rockville at Canton
GIRLS LACROSSE
Suffield at Avon
Canton at Rockville
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Rockville
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at NW Catholic
Canton at St. Paul
Friday, May 2
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury
SOFTBALL
NW Catholic at Avon
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at NWC
East Granby/Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m
GIRLS TENNIS
NWC at Avon
Saturday, May 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Somers at Avon, 11 a.m.
Canton at Wethersfield, 9 .m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sacred Heart Academy at Canton, noon
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Suffield, 11 a.m.
