Weekly scoreboard: April 28-May 4, 2025

Monday, April 28

BASEBALL

Farmington 8, Avon 5

Simsbury 5, Canton 4

East Granby 7, Bolton 6 (8)

Rockville 10, Granby 0

SOFTBALL

Simsbury 16, New Britain 4

Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0

Granby 19, Rockville 2

East Hartford 17, Farmington 8

Windsor Locks/East Granby at Somers

Avon 19, Platt 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tolland 10, Avon 9

Lewis Mills 10, Windsor 0

Simsbury 15, Hall 4

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Suffield

Farmington 7, Southington 0

Granby 6, Rockville 1

East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Simsbury at New Britain

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1

Rockville at Granby

Farmington 4, Maloney 3

Windsor Locks at Ellington

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Fairfield Warde 0

Conard at Lewis Mills

Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 175, Lewis Mills 209, Canton 245. Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 43 at Fairview Farms

SOFTBALL

East Hartford 17, Farmington 8

Records: East Hartford 5-4, Farmington 6-4

Granby 19, Rockville 2

Records: Granby 6-0, Rockville 1-9

Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0

NOTES: P Eliza Criss (LM) 7 IP, 10 hits allowed, 7K, 1 BB for Mills. Criss improves to 5-3. Jill Tiso (LM) 2-4, 2 runs scored; Brooke Martineau (LM) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, double;; Mills won their third straight. Plainville, which had a 4-game winning streak snapped was led by Marissa Miller 2-4, 2B, Ryann Dufresne 2-4 and Tess Courture 2-3. Records: Mills 5-3, Plainville 6-3

BOYS TENNIS

Granby 6, Rockville 1

At Rockville

Singles: Tristan Follansbee (R) def Ben Lavigne (G) 6-1 ,6-0; Thomas Farnsworth (G) def Kyle Clark (R) 6-1, 6-0; David Sigmund (G) def Timothy Villenueve (R) 6-0, 6-0; Rockville Forfeit singles 4

Doubles: D.Brown/S.Cooner (G) def B.Keene/A.Khaliefa 6-0, 6-1; N. Delgallo/D.Rogers (G) def E.Barker/J.Riveroll 6-0, 6-0; I.Alverez/C.Metello (G) def J.Green/B.Morse 6-0, 6-0

Records: Granby 3-3, Rockville 0-4

Farmington 7, Southington 0

Records: Farmington 6-0, Southington 7-1

East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2

Records: Simsbury 4-3, East Hartford 4-3

GIRLS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1

NOTE: Mills (6-2) won their fourth straight match. Bloomfield falls to 0-5

Farmington 4, Maloney 3

Records: Farmington 5-0, Maloney 34

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 175, Lewis Mills 209, Canton 245

At Avon

Farmington (175) Abby Esposito 43, Elyze Mazuronis 45, Briella Rich 43, Eleni Xifaras 4, Chloe Bishop 46

Canton (245) Arianna Schuman 55, Kirsten Laquerre 60, Zita Redford 68, Avery Rodriguez 62, Sydnee Miller 69

Lewis Mills (209) Emersyn Hertzler 54, Vivian Beard 48, Claudia Bociek 46, Katarina McNicholas 65, Lily Van Czak 61

Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 43 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 3-4

Upcoming events

Tuesday, April 29

BASEBALL

Canton at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

South Windsor at Avon

East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Hall at Avon

Somers at Canton

BOYS TENNIS

South Windsor at Avon

Housatonic at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Maloney

Wednesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Canton at Somers, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Maloney at Avon

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington

East Granby/Canton at NW Regional

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Bolton

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Hall

Thursday, May 1

SOFTBALL

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Hall

Rockville at Canton

GIRLS LACROSSE

Suffield at Avon

Canton at Rockville

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Rockville

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic

Canton at St. Paul

Friday, May 2

BASEBALL

Avon at Simsbury

SOFTBALL

NW Catholic at Avon

Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at NWC

East Granby/Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m

GIRLS TENNIS

NWC at Avon

Saturday, May 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers at Avon, 11 a.m.

Canton at Wethersfield, 9 .m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sacred Heart Academy at Canton, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Suffield, 11 a.m.

