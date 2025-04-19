With third straight win, Yard Goats move into first place

Zach Kokaska crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the second inning as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2 and moved to first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League on Saturday night at Dunkin’ Park

The win marked Hartford’s third straight against Portland in this series and their 100th win in the all-time series. The Yard Goats, who have won three straight, improve to 8-5 and move a half game ahead of the Sea Dogs (7-5) into first place.

The Yard Goats bullpen had another outstanding outing, as relievers Brayan Castillo and Matt Turner did not allow a run over the final three innings. Castillo and Turner combined for three scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit, as they retired the final nine batters of the game.

Ronald Rosario gave Portland an early 1-0 lead when he hit an RBI-single in the first inning. Hartford answered with three runs in the second inning on a GJ Hill triple and Kokaska’s two-run home run — his first homer of the season.

In the fourth, Tyler Miller hit a solo home run, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 3-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Nic Kent smacked an RBI-single that gave Hartford its fourth run of the game.

The two teams close out the series Sunday at 1:07 p.m. at Dunkin Park.