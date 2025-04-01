Yard Goats announce opening day roster for 2025 campaign

HARTFORD, April 1, 2025 – Two first round draft picks of the Colorado Rockies will be in Hartford to begin the Eastern League season when the Yard Goats hit the field at Dunkin Park on Friday against Somerset, the Double A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The Yard Goats announced their 2025 opening day roster that will include outfielder Benny Montgomery, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft and right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes, the No. 10 overall pick by the Rockies in 2022.

Montgomery is Colorado’s No. 15 prospect as rated by MLB.com while Hughes is the Rockies’ No. 16 rated prospect.

The top Rockies prospect in Hartford will be No. 3 prospect Cole Carrigg, an outfielder who was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. Carrigg led the High-A Northwest League in home runs last year, was named a Baseball America High Class A All-Star, NWL All-Star, and selected as player of the week three times.

Kyle Karros, the son of former 14-year MLB veteran Eric Karros (Dodgers, Cubs, Athletics), will play third base for the Yard Goats. Karros was named Most Valuable Player in the Northwest League in 2024, while leading the league in batting (.311), RBI (78), hits (147), doubles (33) and extra-base hits (50).

Right-handed pitcher Jack Mahoney (3rd round pick in 2023) also joins the Yard Goats after a strong season in Class A a year ago. Mahoney was the Opening Day starter last year for Low-A Fresno and the game one starter for Spokane in the Northwest League playoffs.

Several players return to Hartford from last year’s team that was the first Yard Goats team to make the Eastern League playoffs.

Leading the cast of position player returnees is 1B/OF Zach Kokoska, who led the Eastern League in home runs (20), and finished 3rd in EL in extra-base hits (43), and 5th RBI (67). Also returning to the Yard Goats are pitchers Blake Adams, Mason Albright, Alec Barger, Collin Baumgartner, Brayan Castillo, Mason Green, Gabriel Hughes, Bryce McGowan, Evan Shawver, Carson Skipper, and outfielders, Benny Montgomery, Braiden Ward, Juan Guerrero, infielder Nic Kent and catcher Jose Cordova.

Since the inaugural season of 2016, the Yard Goats have produced 68 Major League players, including seven from last year’s team.

RHP Blake Adams Springfield, AR (Kansas State University)

LHP Mason Albright Frederick, MD (IMG Academy)

RHP Alec Barger Champaign, IL (NC State University)

RHP Collin Baumgartner Alton, IL (University of Kansas)

C Bryant Betancourt Valencia, VZ

OF Cole Carrigg Modesto, CA (San Diego State University)

RHP Brayan Castillo Santiago, DR

C Jose Cordova Guayana, VZ

LHP Mason Green Lenexa, KS (University of Central Missouri)

OF Juan Guerrero San Pedro, DR

INF GJ Hill Santa Cruz, CA (Santa Cruz HS)

RHP Gabriel Hughes Anchorage, AK (Gonzaga)

INF Dylan Jorge La Habana, Cuba

RHP Victor Juarez Monterrey, MX

INF Kyle Karros Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

INF Nic Kent Charlottesville, VA (University of Virginia)

OF Zach Kokoska Greensburg, PA (Kansas State University)

RHP Jack Mahoney Algonquin, IL (University of South Carolina)

C Ben McCabe Sarasota, FL (University of Central Florida)

RHP Bryce McGowan Cary, NC (UNC-Charlotte)

OF Benny Montgomery Paoli, PA (Red Land HS)

LHP Evan Shawver Lorain, OH (University of Cincinnati)

LHP Carson Skipper Birmingham, AL (Auburn University)

RHP Connor Staine Clinton, NJ (University of Central Florida)

INF Jose Torres Guayubin, DR, (NC State University)

LHP Matt Turner Miami, FL (Miami Palmetto HS)

OF Braiden Ward Turlock, CA (University of Washington)

LHP Sam Weatherly Ann Arbor, MI (Clemson University)