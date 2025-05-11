2025 NCCC spring tournaments

Schedule and results for North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) spring 2025 tournaments.

BASEBALL

Thursday, May 29

At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks

Semifinals

Game 1: 1 p.m.

Game 2: 3:30 p.m.

Championship game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thursday, May 29

At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks

Semifinals

Game 1: 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: 4:30 p.m.

Championship game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Friday, May 30

Championship

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Friday, May 30

Championship

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed

TRACK and FIELD

Tuesday, May 27

NCCC championships at Coventry, noon

BOYS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 28

NCCC championships at Suffield

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 28

NCCC championships at Rockville

BOYS GOLF

Monday, June 2

NCCC championships at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron

