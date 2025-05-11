Connect with us

2025 NCCC spring tournaments

Schedule and results for North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) spring 2025 tournaments.

BASEBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: 1 p.m.
Game 2: 3:30 p.m.
Championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: 4:30 p.m.
Championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Friday, May 30
Championship
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed

GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Friday, May 30
Championship
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed

TRACK and FIELD
Tuesday, May 27
NCCC championships at Coventry, noon

BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Suffield

GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Rockville

BOYS GOLF
Monday, June 2
NCCC championships at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron

Previous years

2024 NCCC spring tournaments
2023 NCCC spring tournaments
2022 NCCC spring tournaments
2021 NCCC spring tournaments
2020: Season cancelled COVID-19 pandemic
2019 NCCC spring tournaments
2018 NCCC spring tournaments

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

