2025 NCCC spring tournaments

Schedule and results for North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) spring 2025 tournaments.
BASEBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: 1 p.m.
Game 2: 3:30 p.m.
Championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: 4:30 p.m.
Championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Friday, May 30
Championship
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Friday, May 30
Championship
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed
TRACK and FIELD
Tuesday, May 27
NCCC championships at Coventry, noon
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Suffield
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Rockville
BOYS GOLF
Monday, June 2
NCCC championships at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron
