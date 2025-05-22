American’s Carver Morgan earns shot to qualify for NCAA Div. I championship meet

American University junior Carver Morgan of Avon has qualified for the first round of the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships in the 800 meters.

Morgan qualified for the first round by running times in the top 48 in the East Region. It’s the first appearance in the NCAA tournament by an American athlete since 2019.

The first round meet will be held May 28-31 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonsville.

Morgan will compete in the 800 meter first round on Wednesday, with the quarterfinal taking place on Friday.

Morgan achieved Patriot League sweep in the 800 meters this year, winning the Patriot League indoor title with a Navy facility record on March 2 and winning the Patriot League outdoor championship with a meet record time of 1:47.91 earlier in May at Holy Cross in Worcester.

He ran personal bests in both races, and his outdoor personal best time in the 800 of 1:47.91 at the Patriot League’s championship meet in Worcester is ranked 37th in the East Region.

“Carver has done a phenomenal job in their preparation and competition execution this year,” said American head coach Sean Graham. “While this qualification, and thus opportunity for further advancement, was absolutely an expectation we had for the season, we will still celebrate that accomplishment. The times required now to achieve this qualification are nothing short of elite. I’m very proud of their accomplishments thus far and even more excited to see the next steps Carver takes in the coming weeks. He is ready.”

Morgan graduated from Avon in 2022 and was a three-time Class MM champion as a senior, winning the 1,600 and 800 meters and running on the winning 4×400 relay. He finished fourth at the State Open and New England championships in the 1,600.

He was a three-sport athlete at Avon, earning All-State honors in indoor track and cross country. He won two state titles as a senior, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Class M championship meet.