Buckley has five goals as Canton beats Avon for first time in lacrosse

CANTON, May 10, 2025 – It’s been 10 years since the Avon High boys lacrosse team faced off against Canton.

The two teams last played in 2015 when the Falcons were members of the North Central Connecticut Conference. But they joined the Central Connecticut Conference a few months later and on-field rivalry ended.

The two teams met again on Saturday on the turf field in Canton.

A decade ago, the Falcons were an experienced team contending for league championships while Canton was a new program trying to compete at the varsity level. The two programs have switched spots.

On Saturday, Canton’s Mason Buckley scored a game-high five goals as the Warriors improved to 9-2 with a 10-6 win over Avon, their fourth straight win. It was Canton’s first-ever win over the Falcons (3-8), who have lost two of their last three matches.

“We’re making progress,” Avon High coach Adam Cost said. “We have a tough schedule. We’re a younger team so we’re trying to put things together with the speed of the game at the varsity level. It’s a lot different than the youth level.

“We’re making progress in every game and we’re trying to build for the future.”

There are just three seniors and three juniors on the roster for Avon, whose lineup is littered with sophomores and freshmen.

“They’re getting more experience so the future is bright as long as we can weather the storm and see that long-term vision,” Cost said.

Dean Fisher had three goals to lead Avon while senior John Murphy excelled in his utility role position, doing what needs to be done all over the field.

The best win of the season thus far was an 8-7 win over Hall, Cost said. Avon trailed the Titans by four at halftime, 6-2 when Hall came out and scored an early goal to extend their lead to 7-2. But Avon scored six unanswered goals to earn the win.

Canton (9-2, 6-1 NCCC) doesn’t have a big team at the varsity level but they have some outstanding players including Buckley, who will playing at St. Michael’s College next spring, and Weller’s son, Owen.

“Mason is one of the top players anywhere,” Chris Weller said. “A strong middie, he can do about anything.”

Chris Weller praised his defense, led by Logan Coursey, Jackson Downe and Kian Murphy. “Our defense is excellent,” the coach said. “They are very talented. Our goalie (Evan Abramson) has a string of games with double-digit saves. He is doing excellent.”

Abramson had 11 saves on Saturday against Avon.

Owen Weller and Mikey Lapenta had two goals each for Canton while Connor Blais had a goal and an assist.

The Warriors have three one-goal victories this season. They beat Granby, 10-9 in overtime and beat Suffield, 10-9 in regulation on April 22. Canton also got past Suffield earlier this week, 6-5.

Somers (11-1, 7-0 NCCC), who shared the league championship with Granby a year ago, has been dominating in the league. They beat Canton by 10 on April 29, 17-7. They meet again on Thursday on the turf field in Canton.

“They are talented but I think they are beatable,” coach Chris Weller said. “But we have to put in a really big effort.”

Canton’s victory was their first over Avon in nine attempts. The Falcons won the first eight meetings of the series (2012-15) and the closest game was a nine-goal victory in 2015, 11-2. The most goals Canton had scored in a single game against Avon was four goals in 2014.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday with a trip to Ellington while Avon travels to Glastonbury on Thursday for a CCC contest.

Canton 10, Avon 7

At Canton

Avon (3-8) 7

Canton (9-2) 10

Goals: Mason Buckley (C) 5, Owen Weller (C) 2, Mikey Lapenta (C) 2, Connor Blais (C), Jack Almon (A), E.J. Nadeau (A), Dean Fisher (A) 3, Brendan McLaughlin (A); Assists: Blais, Brandon Morin (C), Jackson Bowne (C); Saves: Grayson Maitz (A) 7, Evan Branson (C) 11; NOTES: Canton has won four straight and Avon has last two of their last three