Canton outlasts Gilbert for tenth win

CANTON, May 24, 2025 – Canton senior Lyla O’Connor hit her team-leading ninth home run of the year and had a double as the Canton girls softball team beat Gilbert, 11-9, in a non-conference game Saturday at the high school.

O’Connor was 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Canton’s 10-hit attack. Teammate Mackenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with her second home run of the season. Stephanie Garcia and Reagan Grecula each had two hits for the Warriors (10-8), who have won four of their last five games.

O’Connor also picked her tenth win of the season on the mound. She pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and striking out three.

The Warriors prevailed despite three Canton pitchers giving up 19 walks. The visiting Yellowjackets (5-13) had just three hits, with two coming from third baseman Shelby Salius.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they host Suffield.

Canton 11, Gilbert 9

At Canton

Gilbert (5-13) 300 330 0 — 9-3-2

Canton (10-8) 070 121 x — 11-10-2

Addyson Lillie and Emily Arel; Lyla O’Connor, Mackenzie Robinson (4), Dylan Ward (6) and Reagan Grecula; WP: O’Connor (10-5), LP: Lillie; Save: Ward; 2B: O’Connor (C), Shelby Salius (G), 3B: Stephanie Garcia (C), HR: O’Connor (C), Robinson (C); NOTE: O’Connor hit her team-leading ninth HR of the season. O’Connor (C) 2-4, 1 run scored, 3 RBI, HR, double; Garcia (C) 2-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Robinson (C) 2-4, RBI; Grecula (C) 2-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Canton pitchers combined to walk 19 and strike out five; Salius (G) 2-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI