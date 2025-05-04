Fenglers stand on top for second straight year at Burlington to Collinsville Classic

CANTON, May 4, 2025 – The scenic and well-marked course along the Farmington River keeps bringing Stephen and Elizabeth Fengler back to the Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K road race.

And they keep taking home the top prizes in the 6.2 mile road race.

For the second straight year, the brother and sister duo won the Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K. Stephen Fengler won the race for the second straight year with a time of 33:02, easily capturing the race by 2:12.

Elizabeth Fengler won the women’s race for the third straight year, winning by 3:39 with a time of 38:22. She was seventh overall in the field of more than 630 runners.

Elizabeth Fengler is the first runner to win the race three times on the road. Tyler Lyon has three wins overall but one came in 2020 in a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My sister and I really liked this course and like to run along the Farmington River,” Stephen Fengler said. “It’s a beautiful course. It’s nice, scenic pretty well marked and pretty easy to follow.”

The fact that the race begins in Burlington and ends in Collinsville is an attraction to some runners, Elizabeth said.

“It a gorgeous course. It’s a fun atmosphere and it a point-to-point race so there is no way to get lost which is a huge plus,” she said.

Most runners follow the leaders but the runners at the front of the pack, like the Fenglers often have to choose the right direction on the race course. Some races, Elizabeth explained, don’t have race volunteers at key positions to direct the runners.

That’s not a problem at the Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF), which hosted the race for the tenth consecutive year. It is part of HMF’s Spring 10K Challenge with additional races in Middletown and in Farmington at UConn Health Center.

The Fengler’s were not challenged in the race. Stephen ran the first mile of the race in 5:10 and quickly lost any challengers. Stephen Fengler’s time was just eight seconds slower than it was a year ago when he won the race for the first time.

Zachary Barth, a 19-year-old from Burlington, finished second in 35:14 with New Britain’s Michael Rieger taking third in 35:29, 15 seconds off the pace. Three Burlington runners finished in the top 10 with Jesse Cervantes-Montoya finishing sixth (37:57) and Alex Cavanna finishing ninth in 39:27.

Douglas Hackenyos was the first Canton runner in tenth place overall in 39:35.

Elizabeth Fengler also went out fast and sailed away from other women in the race.

“It went well,” she said. “I kept it steady and just pushed. I was alone for the most part but I had some guys in my distance so my goal was trying to get up with them.”

Elizabeth won the race in 38:22, the second fastest time in race history. Elizabeth Fengler set the course record of 38:03 in 2023.

It was a successful weekend for Elizabeth Fengler. On Saturday, she won the overall race at the Glenholme School 5K run for Autism in Washington, Conn., with a time of 20:18 for the 3.1 mile race.

Collinsville’s Lauren Longley was the second women to finish the Burlington to Collinsville Classic race in 19th place overall and a time of 41:59. Avon’s Christine Neskie was third (34th overall) with a time of 43:58.

Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

At Canton

Overall – Stephen Fengler, Wallingford, 33:02 for 6.2 miles, 2. Zachary Barth, Burlington, 35:14, 3. Michael Rieger, New Britain, 35:29, 4. Jack McCaron, Kent, 36:10, 5. Joe Decker, Meriden, 36:53, 6. Jesse Cervantes Montoya, Burlington, 37:57, 7. Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford, 38:22. 8. Trey Phillips, Simsbury, 38:47, 9. Alex Cavanna, Burlington, 39:27, 10. Douglas Hackenyos, Canton, 39:35, 11. Jacon Mirsky, West Hartford, 39:58, 12. Josh Wroblewski, Unionville, 40:04, 13. Colby Brown, Terryville, 40:12, 14. Ken Fay, Plainville, 40:59, 15. Michael Olender, Southington, 41:05, 16. David McGrath, West Hartford, 41:15, 16. Sam Chiovitt, Thomaston, 41:50, 17. Todd Bennett, Amston, 41:57, 19. Lauren Longley, Collinsville, 41:59, 20. Chris Jankowski, Cheshire, 42:05

Top 10 women: Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford (7th overall) 38:22, 2. Lauren Longley, Collinsville (19) 41:59, 3. Christine Neskie, Avon (34) 43:58, 4. Julia Pilarski, Terryville (36) 44:09, 5. Sarah Saindan (42), Avon, 44:36, 6. Vanessa Greaney, Cheshire (43), 45:06, 7. Sara Zubin, New Haven (47) 45:40, 8. Brigit Martina, Burlington (51) 46:02, 9. Audra Cannizarro, Durham (59) 46:53, 10. Shana Brierley, Bolton (64), 47:11

2025 Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K results