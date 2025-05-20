Las Vegas dominates young Connecticut squad in big victory

UNCASVILLE, May 20, 2025 – It’s been a long, long time since the Connecticut Sun were manhandled the way they were last night by the Las Vegas Aces.

Led by league MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces dominated from start to finish in an 87-62 victory before 8,179 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Las Vegas, which won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, sliced through the porous Sun defense throughout the contest, building a lead as large as 35.

Wilson scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds. Guard Jewell Loyd drained six 3-point shots on her way to scoring 20 points while forward Jackie Young slashed her way to the basket seemingly at will to add 16 points.

Three rookies and second-year guard Jacy Sheldon played for the Sun as the Aces (1-1) took advantage of Connecticut’s inexperience, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Connecticut (0-2) was led by veteran Tina Charles, who had a team-leading 20 points and pulled down five rebounds. Rookie Saniya Rivers from North Carolina State had 11 points off the bench along with two steals in her WNBA debut.

It was an emotional experience for the young 6-foot-1 guard, who lost her mother, Demetria just before the start of training camp with the Sun.

“I was trying not to cry all day,” Rivers said. “They’ve done so much for me on and off the court. I wasn’t with them for two weeks and Tina (Charles) alone checking in on me every day. She didn’t have to, but she was on me every day. How are you? Do you need anything?”

Rivers’ mother accompanied her to the WNBA draft in New York in April where Rivers was Connecticut’s first round draft pick and eighth overall.

“Losing my mom has been the toughest thing I have ever faced in my life and I’m playing for her,” Rivers said. “This night meant the world to me because this is what she wanted for me. I never thought I would be here. I wish she had been here to see it.”

Rivers praised the Connecticut coaching staff, led by rookie head coach Rachid Meziane.

“They’ve been so consistent, so understanding and loving,” Rivers said. “You’ll never meet another staff as considerate, understanding and caring as them.

“I’m grateful,” she said. “They’ve been amazing and I know we will figure this out because of the love they’ve displayed to me. We’ll get this turned around.”

The Aces allowed few second shots for the Sun, who were outrebounded on the offensive glass, 23-6 through three quarters. By that point, Las Vegas held a 78-46 lead and the game was decided.

Through three quarters, Charles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Brita Hartley and Marina Mabrey had taken 35 of Connecticut’s 48 shots from the floor. The youngsters couldn’t find space or opportunities to get shots up against the Aces.

Mabrey, who scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting, had another tough night. Without All-Stars Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones drawing attention, the defense frequently collapses on the sharpshooter from Notre Dame.

The Sun had another difficult night from three-point range, sinking just 3-of-17 shots.

Las Vegas took command from the outset, scoring the first nine points of the game and led 13-2 with 5:44 left in the first quarter with Wilson and Young leading the way. Las Vegas led 24-13 after one quarter.

Three times in the second quarter, the Sun cut the lead to seven points but the Aces responded each time.

After Charles scored in the lane with 7:50 left in the first half, Las Vegas went on a 16-4 run with Loyd sinking three 3-point shots and Wilson getting two of her three steals and scoring four points.

It was never close after that.

It doesn’t get any easier this week. The Sun travel to Minnesota on Friday to face the Lynx, who pushed the New York Liberty to game five in last year’s WNBA finals and will face Atlanta on the road Sunday. The Dream beat Indiana on Tuesday night.

Friday night’s game at Minnesota begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ION or WHCT Channel 26 out of New London in Connecticut.

OF NOTE: The last time the Sun began the regular season 0-2 was in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when they started the season 0-5 in the bubble. … Hartley scored seven points and had a team-leading five assists. Nelson-Ododa had eight points, three rebounds and two assists. … Sun rookie Rayah Marshall also made her WNBA debut. She didn’t score but pulled down a team-leading six rebounds and had a blocked shot.

Las Vegas 87, Connecticut 62

At Uncasville

Las Vegas (87) Young 5-9 4-5 16, Wilson 6-16 10-12 22, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0, Jewell Loyd 7-14 0-0 20, Gray 3-7 6-7 12, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 2-7 1-2 5, Tiffany Mitchell 0-1 4-4 4, Bell 1-3 0-0 3, Nye 1-3 0-0 3, Kitley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 25-30

Connecticut (62) Mabrey 3-11 0-0 7, Charles 7-15 6-7 20, Nelson-Ododa 3-7 2-2 8, Sheldon 0-7 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Hartley 2-8 2-2 7, Rivers 3-7 4-4 11, Parks 1-2 0-0 2, Peters 2-3 0-0 4, Diaby 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-64 15-17

Las Vegas (1-1) 24 28 26 9 — 87

Connecticut (0-2) 13 16 17 16 — 62

Three-point shots: Las Vegas (10-26) Young 2-2, Wilson 0-3, Stokes 0-1, Loyd 6-9, Gray 0-3, Bradford 0-1, Evans 0-1, Bell 1-3, Nye 1-3; Connecticut (3-17) Mabrey 1-5, Charles 0-1, Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Sheldon 0-2, Marshall 0-1, Hartley 1-4, Rivers 1-2, Parks 0-1

Att: 8,179