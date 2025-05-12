Reports say Mohegan Sun is exploring sale of the Sun

Ugh.

This was not the news that fans of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun wanted to hear on the eve of their 23rd season in Uncasville.

Sportico.com, a website that covers the business of sports, reported on Monday that the Sun have hired an investment bank, Allen & Company, to explore the sale of the franchise. The Mohegan Tribe has owned the Sun since 2003 when they purchased the Orlando Miracle and moved the franchise to Uncasville.

Sportico.com is reporting that the Sun could raise capital through an LP stake sale, but the expectation is a control sale and likely franchise relocation. More than 10 groups submitted bids during the current WNBA expansion process, which is also being run by Allen & Company.

The Sun open the 2025 season on Sunday when they host the Washington Mystics at 1 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

It’s already been a difficult off-season for Connecticut, which played in the WNBA semifinals for the sixth straight year last fall before being eliminated by Minnesota.

Since that time, head coach Stephanie White resigned to go to Indiana, be closer to family and coach All-Star Caitlin Clark. All five Connecticut starters from game five are gone. All-Star Alyssa Thomas is now in Phoenix, Dewanna Bonner is in Indiana, Dijonai Carrington and guard Ty Harris are in Dallas with No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Brionna Jones is playing in Atlanta.

According to Sportico.com, Allen & Company declined to comment, while the Sun did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to recent reporting in USA Today, the amount for an expansion franchise has been climbing. The Golden State Warriors paid $50 million for an expansion franchise in 2023, a group in Toronto paid $115 million and a group in Portland will pay $125 million for the right to join the league.

Sportico.com reported that the tribe paid $10 million as an expansion fee in 2003. A year ago, the Sun were valued at $80 million, per Sportico’s WNBA valuations, which was tied for ninth out of 12 teams in the WNBA.

The Mohegan tribe was the first non-NBA owner in the WNBA when they obtained the Miracle in 2003.