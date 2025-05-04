Sun fall to Seattle in exhibition opener

SEATTLE, May 4, 2025 – In her first game with the Connecticut Sun since 2013, Tina Charles had 13 points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 79-59 loss to the Seattle Storm Sunday in an WNBA exhibition game.

Five Sun rookies made their WNBA debuts. Haley Peters had 11 points and four rebounds for Connecticut while Amy Okonkwo had 10 points and four rebounds.

The Sun shot 32.3 percent (21 of 65) from the floor while Seattle shot 48.3 percent (29-60) and outrebounded the Sun, 42-28. Neither team shot well from three-point range with the Sun hitting 25% (5-of-20) while Seattle converted on 31.2 percent (5-of-16).

Nneka Ogwumike led all Storm scorers with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes of play. Former UConn star Gabby Williams did not play and the Storm announced Sunday that Katie Lou Samuelson will be out for the year with a knee injury.

The Sun gave up a 10-2 run to close out the opening quarter down by 12 points, 24-12.

Veterans Marina Mabrey and Diamond DeShields did not play for Connecticut along with first round draft picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers.

Connecticut plays New York in Brooklyn on Friday at 7 p.m. in a second WNBA exhibition game.

The home and season opener for the Sun will be Sunday, May 18 at 1 p.m. against Washington.