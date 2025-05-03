Sun open exhibition season in Seattle on Sunday

The Connecticut Sun open their exhibition season on Sunday in Seattle but one won’t get much of a look at what the Sun expect to put on the floor this season.

Three potential starters for the season will not be available. Diamond DeShields is out with an ankle injury, guard Marina Mabrey won’t play with a right calf injury and rookie Aneesah Morrow of LSU, the No. 7 selection in the recent WNBA draft, will be out with a right ankle injury.

The game is Sunday at 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on WNBA League Pass.

Fans will be able to see the debut of new head coach Rachid Meziane, the former Belgian national team coach.

Olivia Nelson Ododa, one of the few players returning from last year’s Sun squad, is expected to play along with veteran Tina Charles, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 WNBA draft by the Sun 15 years ago. Charles played four seasons for the Sun from 2010-13.

Seattle has former UConn start Gabby Williams along with several key pieces from last year’s team including nine-time WNBA All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike and veteran guard Skylar Diggins. The Storm picked up former UConn forward Katie Lou Samuelson in the off season from Indiana along with former Sun guard Lexie Brown.