Two basketball role models (Arel, Topa) in the Berkshire League

This winter, two Berkshire League girls basketball players concluded their epic high school careers. Emily Arel attends The Gilbert School in Winsted and Maddie Topa attends Northwestern Regional in Barkhamsted, schools who are Berlshire League rivals and are just three miles apart.

Childhood friends and offseason basketball teammates, both players finished their careers with more than 2,000 career points.

Arel finished with 2,405 points, fourth for most points in state girls basketball history, with Topa finishing with 2,243 points at No. 8.

The two players are among 21 girls in state history with more than 2,000 career points.

The two schools had three outstanding games in the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders won the first game on January 2 with a 57-43 win over the Yellowjackets before Gilbert took game two on Feb. 7 with a 75-68 in overtime in the Highlanders’ gym.

The two rivals met for the final time in the Berkshire League Tournament final in February with Northwestern earning a 69-68 victory and the tournament championship.

Learn more about Arel and Topa from the CIAC.