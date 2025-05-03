Weekly scoreboard: April 28-May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4

ROAD RACING

Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

At Canton

Overall – Stephen Fengler, Wallingford, 33:02 for 6.2 miles, 2. Zachary Barth, Burlington, 35:14, 3. Michael Rieger, New Britain, 35:29, 4. Jack McCaron, Kent, 36:10, 5. Joe Decker, Meriden, 36:53, 6. Jesse Cervantes Montoya, Burlington, 37:57, 7. Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford, 38:22. 8. Trey Phillips, Simsbury, 38:47, 9. Alex Cavanna, Burlington, 39:27, 10. Douglas Hackenyos, Canton, 39:35, 11. Jacon Mirsky, West Hartford, 39:58, 12. Josh Wroblewski, Unionville, 40:04, 13. Colby Brown, Terryville, 40:12, 14. Ken Fay, Plainville, 40:59, 15. Michael Olender, Southington, 41:05, 16. David McGrath, West Hartford, 41:15, 16. Sam Chiovitt, Thomaston, 41:50, 17. Todd Bennett, Amston, 41:57, 19. Lauren Longley, Collinsville, 41:59, 20. Chris Jankowski, Cheshire, 42:05

Top 10 women: Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford (7th overall) 38:22, 2. Lauren Longley, Collinsville (19) 41:59, 3. Christine Neskie, Avon (34) 43:58, 4. Julia Pilarski, Terryville (36) 44:09, 5. Sarah Saindan (42), Avon, 44:36, 6. Vanessa Greaney, Cheshire (43), 45:06, 7. Sara Zubin, New Haven (47) 45:40, 8. Brigit Martina, Burlington (51) 46:02, 9. Audra Cannizarro, Durham (59) 46:53, 10. Shana Brierley, Bolton (64), 47:11

2025 Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K results

Saturday, May 3

SOFTBALL

RHAM 11, Lewis Mills 4

Gilbert at Granby

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers 13, Avon 4

Canton 13, Wethersfield 9

Granby 12, Bacon Academy 8

Guilford 8, Simsbury 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Guilford 12, Avon 4

Canton 10, Sacred Heart Academy 4

Farmington 7, Granby 6

Lewis Mills 11, Hamden 7

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield 7, Canton 0

TRACK and FIELD

Farmington, Simsbury at Middletown Invitational

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton 13, Wethersfield 9

Records: Canton 7-2, Wethersfield 2-7. NOTE: Canton has won two straight and seven of their last eight

Somers 13, Avon 4

Records: Avon 2-6, Somers 8-1. NOTE: Somers has won eight straight games

Granby 12, Bacon Academy 8

Records: Granby 7-4, Bacon Academy 6-2. Loss snapped Bacon’s five-game winning streak

Guilford 8, Simsbury 5

Records: Guilford 4-5, Simsbury 5-5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 10, Sacred Heart Academy 4

At Canton

SH Academy (3-6) 0 1 2 1 –4

Canton (4-5) 1 3 3 3 — 10

Goals: Helen Canny (C) 5, Jess Bonnell (C) 2, Eliza Magnon (C), Logan Leonard (C), Alex Coates (C), Alessandra Picard (SHA), J.J. Kirck (SHA), Molly Scmitz (SHA) 2; Assists: Leonard 3, Picard, Kirck; Saves: Janelle Gagnon (C) 10, Tessa Keating (SHA) 6

Guilford 12, Avon 4

Records: Guilford 6-4, Avon 0-7

Farmington 7, Granby 6

Records: Granby 6-2, Farmington 4-3

Lewis Mills 11, Hamden 7

Records: Lewis Mills 7-3, Hamden 4-6. NOTE: Mills has won four in a row and five of the last six.

Friday, May 2

BASEBALL

Avon 7, Simsbury 6

Grasso Tech 5, East Granby 0

Farmington 4, Hall 2

Lewis Mills 7, Conard 2

SOFTBALL

Avon 21, NW Catholic 8 (5)

Lewis Mills 4, Canton 0

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington 9, Southington 7

Simsbury 9, Longmeadow MA 7

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 6, NW Catholic 0

Lewis Mills 6, Bristol Central 1

Conard 5, Simsbury 2

East Granby/Canton at Thomaston

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 6, NW Catholic 1

Granby at East Granby

Bristol Eastern at Farmington

Simsbury at Conard

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Hall 0

South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 0

Newington 3, Simsbury 0

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 8, Chesapeake 7 (10)

BASEBALL

Avon 7, Simsbury 6

At Simsbury

Avon (8-5) 001 111 3 — 7-7-3

Simsbury (7-5) 000 230 1 — 6-10-4

Ethan Lavore, Nick Aquino (5), Michael Prisco (7) and Reyan Fawad; Gillis, Kraft (6), Mascaro (6) and Matyczyk; WP: Aquino; LP: Mascaro; Save: Prisco; 2B: Schwartz (S); NOTE: Avon scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good. With runners on first and third base thanks to an error and a single, Ethan Lavore’s single to left field drove in two runs to give a 6-5 lead. Reyan Fawad (A) singled to right score another run for a 7-5 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Simsbury had a runner on second base with two outs when Kraft had a RBI single to cut the lead to one. But Prisco got a ground ball out for the save and win. T.J. Matyczyk (S) 3-4, 3 runs scored, two RBI, Kraft (S) 2-4, 3 RBI. Nik Meltser (A) 2-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, Koi Sample (A) 2-4

Farmington 4, Hall 2

Records: Farmington 5-8. Hall 9-3

Grasso Tech 5, East Granby 0

Records: East Granby 3-9, Grasso Tech 5-5

SOFTBALL

Lewis Mills 4, Canton 0

At Burlington

Canton (3-5) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Lewis Mills (7-3) 002 101 x — 4-6-2

Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; Eliza Criss and Brooke Martineau; WP: Criss (7-3); LP: O’Connor; 2B: Maya Affsa (C) 2; NOTE: Criss pitched a complete game, struck out 8, walked 1 and allowed 3 hits, Jill Tiso (LM) 3-3, 1 run scored, two RBI, stolen base, Brooke Martineau (LM) 2-2, RBI; O’Connor 6 IP, 4 runs allowed, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks; Maya Affsa (C) 3-3 with two doubles; Mills has won five straight and six of their last 7; Loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Canton.

Avon 21, NW Catholic 8 (5)

At Avon

NW Catholic (1-7) 0 00 08 – 8-6-6

Avon (8-3) (10)90 2x — 21-13-1

Battery unavailable; Zoe Seay, Jessica Mizia (5) and Anna Kelley; WP: Seay; 2B: Brianna Connellan (A) 2, Zoe Seay (A); 3B: Anna Kelley (A); NOTE: Connellan (A) 4-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored, two doubles; Seay (A) 1-3, 3 RBI, Juliana Reome (A) 2-3, 3 run scored; Maxine Anderson 4 runs scored, two walks; Avon has won six of their last seven games

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 5

Records: Bristol Eastern 8-2, Farmington 6-6

Simsbury 13, Conard 8

Records: Conard 8-4, Simsbury 7-2. NOTE: Simsbury has won six straight games.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington 9, Southington 7

Records: Southington 4-3, Farmington 3-3

BOYS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 6, Bristol Central 1

At Bristol

Singles: Avery Tiso (LM) defeated Aiden Colaianni (BC) 6-0, 6-1; Cameron Smith (LM) defeated Mathew Wilson (BC) 6-0, 6-3; Gus Jones (LM) defeated Kyle Roman (BC) 6-3, 6-2; Darrek Griffith (BC) defeated Sean Case (LM) 5-7, 6-0, 10-7

Doubles: Ethan Braddock and Anthony Poudrier (LM) defeated Shivam Patel and Daniel Suazo (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Dimitry Kapros and Ben Foley (LM) defeated Quan Nguyen and Ethan Laderoute (BC) 6-2, 6-4; Logan Carrano and Connor Brunetti (LM) defeated Alex Orellana and Jacob Nugra (BC) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Bristol Central 4-5, Lewis Mills 3-7

Avon 6, NW Catholic 0

Records: NW Catholic 8-1, Avon 5-3. NOTE: Avon handed the Lions their first loss of the season

Conard 5, Simsbury 2

Records: Simsbury 4-5, Conard 8-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 6, NW Catholic 1

At Avon

Singles: Audrey Hovorka (A) d Kathy Roqweza, 8-0; Louisa Mathias (A) d. Ashlyn Nolan 8-0; Amalia Alexander (A) d. Gigi Collin 8-1; Reese Montminy (A) d. Annie Kaliden 8-0

Doubles: Aisha Alam and Sophia Nicolescu (NW) d. Kelly Roqueza and Elizabeth West 8-4; Avon wins second and third doubles by forfeit

Records: NW Catholic 6-2, Avon 6-1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Hall 0

Records: Farmington 8-2, Hall 5-5

South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 0

Records: South Windsor 3-6, Lewis Mills 0-9

Newington 3, Simsbury 0

Records: Newington 8-2, Simsbury 3-7

Thursday, May 1

BASEBALL

Granby 7, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 2

SOFTBALL

Canton 7, Somers 1

Lewis Mills 6, Bristol Central 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon 8, Hall 7

Canton 14, Rockville 9

Farmington 17, Berlin 6

Somers 17, Granby 4

Newington 10, Lewis Mills 6

Simsbury 8, East Catholic 7, OT

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 11, Rockville 8

Suffield 16, Avon 6

Granby 16, Somers 11

BOYS TENNIS

Granby 5, Bristol Central 2

Simsbury at Berlin

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Rockville

South Windsor 4, Farmington 3

Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Central 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Windsor 1

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 147, East Granby 185. Medalist: Ben Vertucci (C) and Gavin McNally (C) 36 at Skungamaug River GC, par par 35

Ellington 171, Granby 198. Medalist: Alex Newhall (E) 40 at Ellington Ridge CC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic

St. Paul 171, Canton 197. Medalist: Iliana Chaplinski (SP) 35 at Westwoods GC, par 31

Farmington 182, Simsbury 187. Medalist: Charlotte Esildsen (S) 43 at Tunxis Meade, par 35

Berlin 167, Lewis Mills 219. Medalist: Samantha Dunn (B) 39 at Fairview Farms

CREW

Avon at E.O. Smith

GIRLS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Central 2

At Burlington

Singles: Hailey Maiga LM def Emily Gao 6-2, 6-0; Natalie Case LM def Grace Mazzone 4-6, 6-0 (10-2); Raaian Rhinhart BC d. Brooke Fallon LM 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; Michelle Majewski LM def Abby Duprey 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Liz Atkins/Jeana Rowland LM def Ann Mang Beanihran/Maura Waters 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Guliana Battisto/Rachel Fallon LM def Kriste Tran/Yudelis Visuma-Perez 7-6 (7-4) 6-4; Madison Bruce/Lissette Castillo BC def. Maddie Phaneuf/Delila Dethlefsen 6-3, 6-2

Records: Mills 7-3, Bristol Central 1-6

GIRLS GOLF

St. Paul 171, Canton 197

At Farmington

Canton (197) Zita Redford 45, Ruby Theberge 47, Arianna Schuman 49, Avery Rodriguez 56, Kirsten Laquerre 56

St. Paul (171) Iliana Chaplinski 35, Leah Petruzzi 40, Katie Parulski 45, Emily Vanasse 52. Abigail O’Connor 63

Medalist: Iliana Chaplinski (SP) 35 at Westwoods GC, par 31

Berlin 167, Lewis Mills 219

At Harwinton

Berlin (167) Abbey Andros 44, Charley Carlson 46, Samantha Dunn 39, Ella Michaud 40, Alexa Zup 44

Lewis Mills (219) Emersyn Hertzler 56, Vivian Beach 56, Claudia Bociek 54, Lily Van Czak 63

Medalist: Samantha Dunn (B) 39 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 4-5

CREW

Avon vs. E.O. Smith

At Coventry Lake

BOYS Varsity 4: EO Smith 5:47, Avon 6:16, EO Smith 6:42

GIRLS Varsity 4: Avon 6:11, EO Smith 639

Wednesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Canton 5, Somers 2

Rockville 13, East Granby 1 (5)

Bristol Central 6, Farmington 3

Simsbury 9, Lewis Mills 8

SOFTBALL

Maloney 13, Avon 4

Simsbury 13, Platt 0

Nonnewaug 20, Farmington 0 (5)

Bolton at Windsor Locks/East Granby

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington 12, Farmington 10

Lewis Mills 7, Newington 6

Simsbury 12, Hand 8

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 6, Avon 1

East Granby/Canton 4, Northwestern 1

Southington 7, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Simsbury 4, Manchester 3

Middletown 4, Lewis Mills 3

Hall 5, Farmington 2

East Granby 6, Rockville 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, South Windsor 0

BOYS GOLF

Canton 178, Bolton 224. Medalist: Sam Beebe (B) 36 at Tallwood CC, par 37

East Granby 175, Granby 177. Medalist: Myles Pisari (EG) and Brady Liss (G) 38 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Hall 208, Avon 247. Medalist: Stella Plavcan (A) 46 at Rockledge GC, par 36

CREW

Lewis Mills at Lyme/Old Lyme (Rogers Lake)

BASEBALL

Canton 5, Somers 2

At Somers

Canton (3-8) 030 200 0 — 5-10-1

Somers (4-4) 000 000 2 — 2-5-0

Vin Forte and Noah Asmar; Damborgagian and unknown; WP: Forte; LP: Damborgagian; 2B: Ethan Lindquist (C); NOTE: Asmar stole 2 bases, 2-3; Oden Berg (C) 2-4, Vin Forte 2-4, 2 RBI, pitched complete game, allowed five hits, 9K, 5 BB

Simsbury 9, Lewis Mills 8

At Burlington

Simsbury (7-4) 000 031 5 — 9-6-5

Lewis Mills (2-7) 000 116 0 — 8-10-4

Noah Schwartz, Krafft (6) and Will Gills (7) and Patrick Matyczyk; Gage Kosak, Vin D’Lorio (6) and TJ Maldonado; WP: Gills, LP: D’Lorio; 2B: Nathan Odegard (S), Gills (S), HR: Tim Beaulieu (S); NOTE: Simsbury scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, including three unearned runs to beat Mills. Nathan Odegard’s two-out double to left field with the bases loaded drove in three runs to give Simsbury the lead. C Denalsky had a 2-run single to right field in the seventh. Tim Beaulieu had a two run homer and a single for Simsbury.

Bristol Central 6, Farmington

Records: Bristol Central 7-3, Farmington 4-8. NOTE: Central has won seven games in a row.

Rockville 13, East Granby 1 (5)

Records: Rockville 6-4, East Granby 3-8

SOFTBALL

Maloney 13, Avon 4

At Avon

Maloney (4-6) 434 100 1 — 13-13-1

Avon (7-3) 002 001 1 — 4-8-5

Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelley; battery unavailable; LP: Mizia; 2B: Zoe Seay (A); NOTE: Lily Silva (A) 2-3. Kelley, Mizia, N Melnik and Seay each had singles for the Falcons.

Nonnewaug 20, Farmington 0 (5)

Records: Nonnewaug 10-0, Farmington 6-5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lewis Mills 7, Newington 6

Records: Mills 6-3, Newington 5-4

Simsbury 12, Hand 8

Records: Simsbury 8-1, Hand 6-4. NOTE: Simsbury has won five matches in a row

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, South Windsor 0

Records: Simsbury 3-6, South Windsor 2-6

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton 4, Northwestern 1

At Barkhamsted

Singles: Arvind Bhattacharya (EG) def Casio Robinson (NW) 6-2, 6-4; Mike Lemire (EG) def Braiden Kennedy (NW) 6-4, 6-1; Riley Ruggiero (EG) def Trevor Mumm (NW) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles: Merrick Bannerman/Lincoln Ouellette (NW) def Max Vaughn/Jesse Galloway (EG) 6-1, 6-2; Dan Jacius/Kavin Jayaganesh (EG) def Parker Kristhoffer/Nathan Mumm 0-6, 6-1, 10-8

Records: East Granby/Canton 2-4, Northwestern 3-6

Southington 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Southington

Singles: Devon Jasulavic (S) defeated Avery Tiso (LM) 6-3, 6-3; Luke Howes (S) defeated Cameron Smith (LM) 7-5, 6-2; Ryan Davis (S) defeated Gus Jones (LM) 6-3, 6-1; Max Carp (S) defeated Sean Case (LM) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Joe White and Samrath Singh (S) defeated Anthony Poudrier/Ethan Braddock (LM) 6-2, 6-4; Eric Ludden and Noah Grezlik (S) defeated Dimitry Kapros/Ben Foley (LM) 6-2, 6-3; Christian Hewko and Greg Kopka (S) defeated Logan Carrano/Connor Brunetti (LM) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Records: Southington 8-1, Lewis Mills 2-7

Farmington 6, Avon 1

Records: Farmington 7-0, Avon 4-3

GIRLS TENNIS

East Granby 6, Rockville 1

At East Granby

Singles: Hannah Broome (EG) def. Yshiali Santiago (R) 6-1, 7-5; Suchita Bhattacharya (EG) def. Marissa Fitzin (R) 6-3, 6-0; Gianna Caron (EG) def. Julie Bradford (R) 6-4, 6-2; Brenn Vaughn (EG) def. Rylee Lydon (R) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Brooke Schnitzke & Nicole Mocofan (R) def. Greta Jambard & Alyssa Kovaleski (EG) 6-1, 4-6, 10-7; Kayla Holijes & Mia Hines (EG) def. Karya Yagtu & Katherine Morey (R) 6-2, 6-4; Maya Mosteanu & Izabella Dallesander (EG) def. Merry Ross & Natalie Christopher (R) 6-0, 6-0

Records: East Granby 5-1, Rockville 0-8

Middletown 4, Lewis Mills 3

At Burlington

Singles: Zuzanna Rogowski (M) def. Hailey Maiga 6-3, 5-7, 12-10; Mackenzie La (M) d. Natalie Case 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 10-8; Sophia Lin (M) d. Michelle Majewski 7-5, 6-4; Maren McAvery (M) def. Ashley Ouellette 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Liz Atkins/Jeana Rowland LM def Hannah Blakeslee/Alyssa Hendrix 6-4, 7-6(7-5); Guliana Battisto/Rachel Fallon LM def Laksha Ravichandra/Ava Karpei 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Phaneuf/Katie Vaichus LM def Stella Holmes/Annie Smith 6-2, 6-3

Records: Middletown 5-0, Lewis Mills 6-3

Hall 5, Farmington 2

Records: Hall (5-2) handed Farmington (5-1) its first loss of the season.

BOYS GOLF

Canton 178, Bolton 224

At Hebron

Canton (178) Nicholas Leadbetter 42, Jackson Rueckert 43, James Slavin 46, Derek Berg 47, Bradyen Keefe 48

Bolton (224) Sam Beebe 36, Sawyer Davis 60, Andy D’Amico 64, Owen Goddu 64, Liam Clarke 68

Medalist: Sam Beebe (B) 36 at Tallwood CC, par 37. Beebe had two birdies on nine holes

GIRLS GOLF

Hall 208, Avon 247

At West Hartford

Avon (247) Stella Plavcan (A) 36, Morgan Neamtz 64, Evelina Novello 65, Lauren Whie 72, Julia Pizzi 73

Hall (208) Schyler Holt 47, Payton Quiros 56, Hailey Barnett57, Hailey Barnett 57, Maya Veilleux 57

Medalist: Stella Plavcan (A) 46 at Rockledge GC, par 36

CREW

Lewis Mills vs. Lyme/Old Lyme, Middletown

At Old Lyme (1,500 meters)

BOYS Varsity 4: Lyme/Old Lyme 5:11.33, Middletown 5:18.50, Lewis Mills 5:53.63

GIRLS Varsity 4: Lyme/Old Lyme 6:20.6, Middletown 6:27.3, Lewis Mills 6:38.7

Tuesday, April 29

BASEBALL

Avon 11, Canton 1 (5)

Lewis Mills 12, Northwestern 2

SOFTBALL

Canton 22, East Windsor 1 (5)

Avon 12, South Windsor 11

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers 17, Canton 7

Simsbury 10, Xavier 9

Conard 18, Farmington 6

Ellington at Granby

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby 13, Ellington 11

Canton 12, Somers 7

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton 5, Housatonic 2

Avon 5, South Windsor 2

Hall 7, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Granby 7, Canton 0

Avon 4, Maloney 3

BOYS TRACK

Hall 90, Avon 46

Granby 86, Suffield 62

Granby 126, SMSA 18

Suffield 102, SMSA 22

Bristol Central 111, Simsbury 38

Canton 85, Somers 58

Ellington 105, Bolton 45

Ellington 128, East Granby 22

East Granby 74, Bolton 72

Farmington 85, Conard 63

Bloomfield 104.5, Lewis Mills 44.5

GIRLS TRACK

Hall 77, Avon 73

Granby 86, Suffield 63

Granby 144, SMSA 0

Suffield 95, SMSA 5

Bristol Central 82, Simsbury 68

Canton 89, Somers 60

Ellington 91, Bolton 46

Ellington 80, East Granby 65

East Granby 92, Bolton 42

Farmington 73, Conard 72

Bloomfield 96, Lewis Mills 48

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wolcott Tech 3, Simsbury 0

BOYS GOLF

Suffield 165, Granby 183. Medalist: Keller Tobey (S) and Brady Liss (G) 40 at the Ranch GC, par 36

East Catholic 167, East Granby 177, Bolton 220. Medalist: Sam Beebe (B) 36 at Tallwood CC, par 35

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 189, Avon 236. Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 35 at Golf Club of Avon, par 36

Lewis Mills 209, New Britain no score. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 43 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Simsbury 190, Hall 206. Medalist: Charlotte Eskilden (S) 44 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

BASEBALL

Avon 11, Canton 1 (5)

At Avon

Canton (2-8) 100 00 — 1-3-1

Avon (7-5) 614 0x — 11-11-0

Tyler Rottkamp, Chambers (1) and Noah Asmar; Koi Samples, Bennett Evanko (1), Stephen Westrick (5) and Reyan Fawad; WP: Evanko; LP: Rottkamp; 2B: Nik Meltser (A) 2, Koi Samples (A), Michael Prisco (A); HR: Prisco; NOTES: Avon has won 6 of last 7 games. Canton has dropped four in a row. Nik Meltser (A) 3-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, Michael Prisco (A) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Koi Samples 2-3, 2 RBI; Asmar, Chase Ahlgren and Oden Berg singled for Canton

Lewis Mills 12, Northwestern 2

At Barkhamsted

Lewis Mills (2-8) 541 002 — 12-10-1

Northwestern (8-3) 000 110 — 2-2-1

David, Pavelchak (5) and Maldonado; Nadeau, Mascia (2), Ferrucci (5) and Ouellette; WP: David; LP: Nadeau; 2B: Zeller (LM), McDonald (LM), Nordstrom (LM), 3B: Maldonado; NOTE: Mills stole 11 bases led by Pavelchak with 4. Nordstrom (LM) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RB; Zeller, 1-2, 3 RBI, McDonald (LM) 2-3. With the win, Mills snaps five-game losing streak

SOFTBALL

Avon 12, South Windsor 11

At Avon

South Windsor (1-8) 331 000 4 — 11-12-3

Avon (7-2) 410 210 4 — 12-15-8

Reese Pellerin and Siena Moe Hart; Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelley; WP: Mizia; LP: Pellerin; 2B: Lily Silva (A), Madson Jette (A), Zoe Seay (A), Brianna LeGare (SW) 2; 3B: Eve Beloin (A); NOTE: Avon got four singles with two outs and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Bobcats, 12-11. With two outs and trailing 11-8, Seay singled, Brianna Connellan walked and Eve Beloin had a RBI single to center field. Madison Jette walked to load the bases. Anna Kelley’s two-run single to center field tied the game, 11-11. Jessica Mizia’s single won the game for Avon, driving in Jette from third. Mizia (A) 3-5, RBI, Madison Jette (A) 2-3, 4 RBI, Lily Silva (A) 1-4, 2 RBI

Canton 21, East Windsor 1

At Canton

East Windsor (1-8) 0 00 10 — 1-1-7

Canton (2-4) (10)52 4x — 21-17-2

Isabelle Bancroft, Hannah Langon (3) and Lily Raymond; Lyla O’Connor and Regan Grecula; WP: O’Connor; LP: Bancroft; 3B: Mackenzie Robinson (C); HR: Lyla O’Connor (C); NOTE: Canton won their second straight with 17 hits and 18 RBI. Robinson (C) 4-4, 2 RBI, O’Connor (C) 2-3, 4 RBI, Sophia Mazza (C) 2-2, 3 RBI, Maya Affsa (C) 2-4, 1 RBI, Stephanie Garcia (C) 2-2, 2 RBI. On the mound, O’Connor allows 1 hit, strikes out 7 and walked four in 5 IP.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton 5, Housatonic 2

At East Granby

Singles: Manny Matsudaira (H) def Arvind Bhattachanga (EG) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Mike Lemire (EG) def Gustavo Portillo (H) 6-1, 6-0; Graham Belancik (H) def Red Cassato (EG) 0-6, 6-4, 10-8; East Granby wins by forfeit

Doubles: Max Vaughn & Riley Ruggiero (EG) def Jonas Johnson & Jackson Olson (H) 6-3, 6-2; Andrew O’Connor & Tyler Marques (EG) def Baxter Hayhurst & Paul Losh (H) 6-3, 6-2; Danny Jacius & Kavin Jayaganesh (EG) def Steven Barber & Rhys Culbreth (H) 6-1, 6-0

Records: East Granby/Canton 1-3, Housatonic 2-6

Hall 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Burlington

Singles: Nicky Hermes (H) defeated Avery Tiso (LM) 6-1, 6-0; Jeremy Eisen (H) defeated Cameron Smith (LM) 6-3, 6-0; Adarsh Tolat (H) defeated Gus Jones (LM) 6-1, 6-0; Rodrigo Ballesteros (H) defeated Sean Case (LM) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles: Tommy Cote and Eli Kramer (H) defeated Ethan Braddock and Anthony Poudrier (LM) 6-0, 6-1; Alexander Patt and Gavin Walker (H) defeated Dimitry Kapros and Ben Foley (LM) 6-0, 6-3; Rudra Singh and Aryan Shah (H) defeated Connor Brunetti

Records: Hall 5-1, Lewis Mills 2-6

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 189, Avon 236

At Avon

Farmington (189) Abby Esposito 45, Briella Rich 46, Eleni Xifaras 49, Elyse Mazuronis 49

Avon (236) Stella Plavcan 50, Evelina Novello 61, Lauren White 62, Morgan Neamtz 63, Julia Pizzi 65

Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 35 at Golf Club of Avon, par 36

Monday, April 28

BASEBALL

Farmington 8, Avon 5

Simsbury 5, Canton 4

East Granby 7, Bolton 6 (8)

Rockville 10, Granby 0

SOFTBALL

Simsbury 16, New Britain 4

Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0

Granby 19, Rockville 2

East Hartford 17, Farmington 8

Windsor Locks/East Granby at Somers

Avon 19, Platt 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tolland 10, Avon 9

Lewis Mills 10, Windsor 0

Simsbury 15, Hall 4

BOYS TENNIS

Suffield 6, East Granby/Canton 1

Farmington 7, Southington 0

Granby 6, Rockville 1

East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Simsbury at New Britain

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1

Rockville at Granby

Farmington 4, Maloney 3

Windsor Locks at Ellington

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Fairfield Warde 0

Conard at Lewis Mills

Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 175, Lewis Mills 209, Canton 245. Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 43 at Fairview Farms

BASEBALL

Farmington 8, Avon 5

At Farmington

Avon (6-5) 001 004 0 — 5-10-2

Farmington (4-7) 005 210 x – 8-8-2

Eli Lukasiewicz, Ethan Lavore (3), T Mango (5), Michael Prisco (6) and R Fawad; Chase Clay, Noah Gross (7) and Ty Nogiec; WP: Clay, LP: Lukasiewicz; 2B: Clay (F), Koi Samples (A), 3B: David Pengel (A); NOTE: Avon pitchers combined to walk six and strike out six, Michael Prisco (A) 3-4, James Walsh (A) 2-4, Ty Nogiec (F) 3-3, RBI, Jake Percival (F) 1-4, 3 RBI, Clay (F) 2-2, 2 RBI. Farmington has won two straight and the win snapped a five-game winning streak for Avon.

Simsbury 5, Canton 4

At Canton

Simsbury (6-4) 011 120 0 — 5-6-4

Canton (2-7) 003 010 0 — 4-6-8

Michael Archangelo, Oden Berg (7) and Noah Asmar; Camersn Devita, Noah Kraft (6) and unknown; WP: Devita; LP: Archangelo; 2B: Nathan Odegard (S), Noah Asmar (C); NOTE: Simsbury won their third straight while Canton dropped their third game in a row. Asmar (C) 2-4, 2 RBI, Joseph Nadeau (C) 2-3, RBI. Archangelo struck out six and walked one in 6.2 innings of work. Brodie Busam (S) 2-3, RBI. Simsbury stole six bases in the game

SOFTBALL

Avon 10, Platt 3

At Meriden

Avon (6-2) 421 021 0 — 10-7-3

Platt (1-7) 100 002 0 — 3-5-3

Jessica Mizia and A Kelley; A Gostkowski and D Guerrero; WP: Mizia; LP: Gostowski; 2B: M Anderson (A), HR: Madison Jette (A); NOTE: Avon won their fourth straight game. L Silva (A) 2-4, N Bittar, A Kelly and Madison Jette with one hit each and two RBI. Gostkowski (P) 2-3, S Wisniewski (P) 2-4

Canton 22, Suffield 2

At Suffield

Canton (1-4) 4(12)2 40 — 22-16-4

Suffield 0 0 2 00 — 2-2-1

Lyla O’Connor and Regan Grecula, Eden Crowell (5); pitching battery not available; WP: O’Connor; 2B: O’Connor (C) 2, Maya Affsa (C); NOTE: O’Connor struck out 11 and gave up two hits. She walked two. Affsa (C) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, Mackenzie Robinson (C) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; O’Connor (C) 4-4, 3 runs scored, 5 RBI, Grecula (C) 3-3, 3 runs scored, RBI

East Hartford 17, Farmington 8

Records: East Hartford 5-4, Farmington 6-4

Granby 19, Rockville 2

Records: Granby 6-0, Rockville 1-9

Lewis Mills 8, Plainville 0

NOTES: P Eliza Criss (LM) 7 IP, 10 hits allowed, 7K, 1 BB for Mills. Criss improves to 5-3. Jill Tiso (LM) 2-4, 2 runs scored; Brooke Martineau (LM) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, double;; Mills won their third straight. Plainville, which had a 4-game winning streak snapped was led by Marissa Miller 2-4, 2B, Ryann Dufresne 2-4 and Tess Courture 2-3. Records: Mills 5-3, Plainville 6-3

BOYS TENNIS

Granby 6, Rockville 1

At Rockville

Singles: Tristan Follansbee (R) def Ben Lavigne (G) 6-1 ,6-0; Thomas Farnsworth (G) def Kyle Clark (R) 6-1, 6-0; David Sigmund (G) def Timothy Villenueve (R) 6-0, 6-0; Rockville Forfeit singles 4

Doubles: D.Brown/S.Cooner (G) def B.Keene/A.Khaliefa 6-0, 6-1; N. Delgallo/D.Rogers (G) def E.Barker/J.Riveroll 6-0, 6-0; I.Alverez/C.Metello (G) def J.Green/B.Morse 6-0, 6-0

Records: Granby 3-3, Rockville 0-4

Suffield 6, East Granby/Canton 1

At Suffield

Singles: Josh Zenczak (S) d. Arvind Bhattacharya 6-0, 6-0; Tommy Bishop (S) d. Mike Lemire 6-2, 6-0; Nate Burke (S) d. Max Vaughn 6-4, 6-1; Riley Ruggiero (EG/C) def. Harrison Stauffer, 7-5, 7-6

Doubles: Donovan Burrows & Joekrar (S) d. Jesse Galloway & Red Cassotto 6-2, 7-6; Joe Zenczak & Nick Diana (S) d. Tyler Marques & Andrew O’Connor 6-2, 6-0; Niko Kappen & Nayen T. (S) d. Danny Jacius & Kavin Jayaganesh 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Records: Suffield 3-1, East Granby/Canton 0-5

Farmington 7, Southington 0

Records: Farmington 6-0, Southington 7-1

East Hartford 5, Simsbury 2

Records: Simsbury 4-3, East Hartford 4-3

GIRLS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 1

NOTE: Mills (6-2) won their fourth straight match. Bloomfield falls to 0-5

Farmington 4, Maloney 3

Records: Farmington 5-0, Maloney 34

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 175, Lewis Mills 209, Canton 245

At Avon

Farmington (175) Abby Esposito 43, Elyze Mazuronis 45, Briella Rich 43, Eleni Xifaras 4, Chloe Bishop 46

Canton (245) Arianna Schuman 55, Kirsten Laquerre 60, Zita Redford 68, Avery Rodriguez 62, Sydnee Miller 69

Lewis Mills (209) Emersyn Hertzler 54, Vivian Beard 48, Claudia Bociek 46, Katarina McNicholas 65, Lily Van Czak 61

Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 43 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 3-4

