Weekly scoreboard: May 12-18, 2025

Monday, May 12

BASEBALL

Conard 8, Avon 4

Suffield 18, East Granby 0

Farmington 6, NW Catholic 3

Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 5

Simsbury 6, Hall 1

SOFTBALL

Avon 15, Platt 2

Farmington 16, NW Catholic 1

Enfield 6, Granby 0

Lewis Mills 19, New Britain 0 (5)

Simsbury 5, Windsor 2

Windsor Locks/East Granby at Hall

BOYS LACROSSE

Wethersfield 10, Lewis Mills 7

Conard at Simsbury

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 8, Granby 7

Farmington 12, RHAM 6

Simsbury 17, Tolland 4

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2

Coventry 7, Canton 0

Ellington 7, Granby 0

Simsbury 4, NW Catholic 3

Plainville at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 6, Lewis Mills 1

Farmington 7, Bloomfield 0

Simsbury 5, NW Catholic 2

Ellington at Granby

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, New Britain 2

Hall 3, Simsbury 1

BOYS GOLF

Canton 151, Windsor Locks 223. Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 35 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Suffield 170, East Granby 179. Medalist: Myles Pisati (EG) 39 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Wethersfield 197, Canton 210. Medalist: Kaitlyn Applebaum (W) 42 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Farmington 164, St. Paul 193, East Catholic 229, Medalist: Iliana Chaplinski (SP) 35 at Westwoods GC, par 31

Suffield 228, Lewis Mills 256. Medalist: Isabelle Coleman (S) 50 at Crestview CC

BASEBALL

Conard 8, Avon 4

At Avon

Conard (4-11) 400 010 3 — 8-10-2

Avon (10-6) 100 001 2 — 4-6-1

Jakobowski, Hammond (6), Bailey (7) and Cooney; Bennett Evanko, Nick Aquino, Connor Valentine and Reyan Fawad; WP: Jakobowski; LP: Evanko (1-1); 2B: Valentine (A) 2, Alex Meltser (A), James Walsh (A), L Viruega (A), Kass (C); NOTES: Valentine (A) 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 doubles, Aquino allowed four hits and struck out five in 6 innings of relief. Avon had a four-game winning streak ended. Conard snapped a six-game losing streak

Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 5

Records: Bristol Eastern 4-10, Lewis Mills 3-11

Simsbury 5, Hall 1

Records: Simsbury 9-6, Hall 10-5

SOFTBALL

Avon 15, Platt 2 (5)

At Avon

Platt (1-11) 200 00 — 2-5-1

Avon (9-3) 172 5x — 15-12-1

Amelia Gostowski and Arianna Cortes-Campbell; Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelly; WP: Mizia (7-3); LP: Gostowski; 2B: Lily Silva (A), Zoe Seay (A), Cortes-Campbell (P); 3B: Madison Jette (A), Gostowski (P); HR: Kayla Jette (A); NOTE: Mizia struck out eight and allowed 5 hits; Lily Silva (A) 3-3, 2 run scored, RBI, 2B; Madison Jette (A) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3B; Kayla Jette (A) 2-4, 3 RBI, HR; Eve Beloin (A) 2-2, 4 runs scored, RBI

Farmington 16, NW Catholic 1

Records: Farmington 7-7, NW Catholic 1-10

Enfield 6, Granby 0

Records: Granby 8-3, Enfield 11-2

Lewis Mills 19, New Britain 0 (5)

Records: Lewis Mills 8-5, New Britain 3-10; NOTE: Mills P Eliza Criss (8-5) struck out 7 and allowed 1 hit in 3 IP. Liza Putnam and Megyn Larose each 1 IP. At the plate, Jill Tiso (LM) 3-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, Anna Henry (LM) 2-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI, Michaela Larose (LM) 1-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Najalise Cancel (NB) takes the loss on the mound. New Britain had two hits – Cancel 1-3, Malia Burgos 1-2

Simsbury 5, Windsor 2

Records: Simsbury 8-2, Windsor 4-10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 8, Granby 7

Records: Canton 5-8, 3-5 NCCC; Granby 8-3, 6-2 NCCC

Farmington 12, RHAM 6

Records: Farmington 6-4, RHAM 5-7

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2

At Burlington

Singles: Ryan Havorka (A) d. Avery Tiso (LM) 6-0, 6-0; S2 Charles Schaff (A) d. Cameron Smith (LM) 3-6, 6-0, 10-2; Russell Lin (A) d. Gus Jones (M) 6-0, 6-0; Sean Case (LM) d. Aditya Sharme (A) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Ethan Klotz and Myles Paquette (A) d. Ethan Braddock and Anthony Poudrier (LM) 6-2, 6-1; Aarav Nohria and Abid Syed (A) d. Ben Foley and Dimitry Kapros (LM) 6-1, 7-5; Logan Carrano and Connor Brunetti (LM) d. Nabeel Chasmawala and Josh Chen (A) 6-7, 7-5, 10-7

Records: Avon 7-3, Lewis Mills 3-10. NOTE: Avon has won three straight while Mills has lost three in a row

Simsbury 4, NW Catholic 2

Records: Simsbury 6-6, NW Catholic 9-2

Ellington 7, Granby 0

Records: Ellington 11-1, 6-0 NCCC; Granby 6-4

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Avon

Singles: Audrey Hovorka (A) d. Natalie Case, 6-0, 6-1; Louisa Mathias (A) d. Brook Fallon, 6-0, 6-0; Amalia Alexander (A) d. Michelle Majewski, 6-0, 6-0; Reese Montminy (A) d. Ashley Ouellette, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Liz Atkins and Holley Maya (LM) def. Aisha Alam and Sophia Nicolescu, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7; Joe Venkat and Nidhi Pratti (A) d. Jeana Rowland and Rachel Fallon, 6-2, 6-4; Ainsley Niemann and Kavitha Paramatmunie (A) d. Katie Voiches and Guliana Betisto, 6-2, 6-4

Records: Avon 8-1, Lewis Mills 7-5

Coventry 7, Canton 0

Records: Coventry 7-1, 6-1 NCCC; Canton 1-7, 1-7 NCCC

Farmington 7, Bloomfield 0

Records: Farmington 8-2, Bloomfield 0-10

Simsbury 5, NW Catholic 2

Records: Simsbury 7-3, NW Catholic 7-4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hall 3, Simsbury 1

Records: Simsbury 4-10, Hall 8-5

Farmington 3, New Britain 2

Records: Farmington 10-3, New Britain 9-5

BOYS GOLF

Canton 151, Windsor Locks 223

At Avon

Windsor Locks (223) Cameron Murray 45, Cayden Hallet 56, Chase Jones 57, Jace Kiczuk 65

Canton (151) Derek Berg 35, Jackson Rueckert 37, Nicholas Leadbetter 38, Shane Leadbetter 41, Braydon Klein 42

Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 35 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

GIRLS GOLF

Suffield 228, Lewis Mills 256

At Suffield

Lewis Mills (256) Emersyn Hertzler 52, Claudi Bociek 57, Katarina McNicholas 76, Lily Van Czak 71

Suffield (228) Isabelle Coleman 50, Sherydan MacWilliams 59, Michaela Quandt 56, Olivianna Wells 63, Emily Eisenhaure 69

Medalist: Isabelle Coleman (S) 50 at Crestview CC

Records: Lewis Mills 4-6

Wethersfield 197, Canton 210

At Avon

Wethersfield (197) Kaitlyn Applebaum 42, Emily Schneider 50, Emma Applebaum 52, Maddie Komanetsky 53

Canton (210) Ruby Theberge 48, Kirsten Laquerre 51, Zita Redford 54, Arianna Schuman 57

Medalist: Kaitlyn Applebaum (W) 42 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Upcoming events

Tuesday, May 13

BASEBALL

Canton at Lewis Mills, 5 p.m.

Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Stafford at Ellington, 4 p.m.

Avon at Bristol Eastern

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at NW Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

Avon at Bloomfield

BOYS GOLF

Suffield at Canton

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Simsbury

Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

BASEBALL

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Ellington, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Suffield at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Conard at Avon

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Rockville

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Somers, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at St. Paul, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 16

BASEBALL

Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.

Southington at Avon, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

BASEBALL

Canton at NW Catholic, 11 a.m.

Windsor Locks at Canton, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Windsor Locks/East Granby, 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at RHAM, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Watertown at Canton, 11 a.m.

TRI-STATE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Winsted at Valley Kraken (New Milford), 1 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

USL Championship: Louisville City at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

TRI-STATE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Canton at Amenia, NY, 1 p.m.

Burlington at Tri-Town (Community Field), 11 a.m.

Torrington at Bethlehem, 11 a.m.

CT Sliders at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.

Naugatuck at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 6 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghampton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023