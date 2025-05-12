Weekly scoreboard: May 12-18, 2025

Monday, May 12
BASEBALL
Conard 8, Avon 4
Suffield 18, East Granby 0
Farmington 6, NW Catholic 3
Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 5
Simsbury 6, Hall 1
SOFTBALL
Avon 15, Platt 2
Farmington 16, NW Catholic 1
Enfield 6, Granby 0
Lewis Mills 19, New Britain 0 (5)
Simsbury 5, Windsor 2
Windsor Locks/East Granby at Hall
BOYS LACROSSE
Wethersfield 10, Lewis Mills 7
Conard at Simsbury
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 8, Granby 7
Farmington 12, RHAM 6
Simsbury 17, Tolland 4
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2
Coventry 7, Canton 0
Ellington 7, Granby 0
Simsbury 4, NW Catholic 3
Plainville at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon 6, Lewis Mills 1
Farmington 7, Bloomfield 0
Simsbury 5, NW Catholic 2
Ellington at Granby
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, New Britain 2
Hall 3, Simsbury 1
BOYS GOLF
Canton 151, Windsor Locks 223. Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 35 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Suffield 170, East Granby 179. Medalist: Myles Pisati (EG) 39 at Copper Hill GC, par 36
GIRLS GOLF
Wethersfield 197, Canton 210. Medalist: Kaitlyn Applebaum (W) 42 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Farmington 164, St. Paul 193, East Catholic 229, Medalist: Iliana Chaplinski (SP) 35 at Westwoods GC, par 31
Suffield 228, Lewis Mills 256. Medalist: Isabelle Coleman (S) 50 at Crestview CC
BASEBALL
Conard 8, Avon 4
At Avon
Conard (4-11) 400 010 3 — 8-10-2
Avon (10-6) 100 001 2 — 4-6-1
Jakobowski, Hammond (6), Bailey (7) and Cooney; Bennett Evanko, Nick Aquino, Connor Valentine and Reyan Fawad; WP: Jakobowski; LP: Evanko (1-1); 2B: Valentine (A) 2, Alex Meltser (A), James Walsh (A), L Viruega (A), Kass (C); NOTES: Valentine (A) 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 doubles, Aquino allowed four hits and struck out five in 6 innings of relief. Avon had a four-game winning streak ended. Conard snapped a six-game losing streak
Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 5
Records: Bristol Eastern 4-10, Lewis Mills 3-11
Simsbury 5, Hall 1
Records: Simsbury 9-6, Hall 10-5
SOFTBALL
Avon 15, Platt 2 (5)
At Avon
Platt (1-11) 200 00 — 2-5-1
Avon (9-3) 172 5x — 15-12-1
Amelia Gostowski and Arianna Cortes-Campbell; Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelly; WP: Mizia (7-3); LP: Gostowski; 2B: Lily Silva (A), Zoe Seay (A), Cortes-Campbell (P); 3B: Madison Jette (A), Gostowski (P); HR: Kayla Jette (A); NOTE: Mizia struck out eight and allowed 5 hits; Lily Silva (A) 3-3, 2 run scored, RBI, 2B; Madison Jette (A) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3B; Kayla Jette (A) 2-4, 3 RBI, HR; Eve Beloin (A) 2-2, 4 runs scored, RBI
Farmington 16, NW Catholic 1
Records: Farmington 7-7, NW Catholic 1-10
Enfield 6, Granby 0
Records: Granby 8-3, Enfield 11-2
Lewis Mills 19, New Britain 0 (5)
Records: Lewis Mills 8-5, New Britain 3-10; NOTE: Mills P Eliza Criss (8-5) struck out 7 and allowed 1 hit in 3 IP. Liza Putnam and Megyn Larose each 1 IP. At the plate, Jill Tiso (LM) 3-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, Anna Henry (LM) 2-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI, Michaela Larose (LM) 1-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Najalise Cancel (NB) takes the loss on the mound. New Britain had two hits – Cancel 1-3, Malia Burgos 1-2
Simsbury 5, Windsor 2
Records: Simsbury 8-2, Windsor 4-10
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 8, Granby 7
Records: Canton 5-8, 3-5 NCCC; Granby 8-3, 6-2 NCCC
Farmington 12, RHAM 6
Records: Farmington 6-4, RHAM 5-7
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2
At Burlington
Singles: Ryan Havorka (A) d. Avery Tiso (LM) 6-0, 6-0; S2 Charles Schaff (A) d. Cameron Smith (LM) 3-6, 6-0, 10-2; Russell Lin (A) d. Gus Jones (M) 6-0, 6-0; Sean Case (LM) d. Aditya Sharme (A) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Ethan Klotz and Myles Paquette (A) d. Ethan Braddock and Anthony Poudrier (LM) 6-2, 6-1; Aarav Nohria and Abid Syed (A) d. Ben Foley and Dimitry Kapros (LM) 6-1, 7-5; Logan Carrano and Connor Brunetti (LM) d. Nabeel Chasmawala and Josh Chen (A) 6-7, 7-5, 10-7
Records: Avon 7-3, Lewis Mills 3-10. NOTE: Avon has won three straight while Mills has lost three in a row
Simsbury 4, NW Catholic 2
Records: Simsbury 6-6, NW Catholic 9-2
Ellington 7, Granby 0
Records: Ellington 11-1, 6-0 NCCC; Granby 6-4
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon 6, Lewis Mills 1
At Avon
Singles: Audrey Hovorka (A) d. Natalie Case, 6-0, 6-1; Louisa Mathias (A) d. Brook Fallon, 6-0, 6-0; Amalia Alexander (A) d. Michelle Majewski, 6-0, 6-0; Reese Montminy (A) d. Ashley Ouellette, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Liz Atkins and Holley Maya (LM) def. Aisha Alam and Sophia Nicolescu, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7; Joe Venkat and Nidhi Pratti (A) d. Jeana Rowland and Rachel Fallon, 6-2, 6-4; Ainsley Niemann and Kavitha Paramatmunie (A) d. Katie Voiches and Guliana Betisto, 6-2, 6-4
Records: Avon 8-1, Lewis Mills 7-5
Coventry 7, Canton 0
Records: Coventry 7-1, 6-1 NCCC; Canton 1-7, 1-7 NCCC
Farmington 7, Bloomfield 0
Records: Farmington 8-2, Bloomfield 0-10
Simsbury 5, NW Catholic 2
Records: Simsbury 7-3, NW Catholic 7-4
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hall 3, Simsbury 1
Records: Simsbury 4-10, Hall 8-5
Farmington 3, New Britain 2
Records: Farmington 10-3, New Britain 9-5
BOYS GOLF
Canton 151, Windsor Locks 223
At Avon
Windsor Locks (223) Cameron Murray 45, Cayden Hallet 56, Chase Jones 57, Jace Kiczuk 65
Canton (151) Derek Berg 35, Jackson Rueckert 37, Nicholas Leadbetter 38, Shane Leadbetter 41, Braydon Klein 42
Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 35 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
GIRLS GOLF
Suffield 228, Lewis Mills 256
At Suffield
Lewis Mills (256) Emersyn Hertzler 52, Claudi Bociek 57, Katarina McNicholas 76, Lily Van Czak 71
Suffield (228) Isabelle Coleman 50, Sherydan MacWilliams 59, Michaela Quandt 56, Olivianna Wells 63, Emily Eisenhaure 69
Medalist: Isabelle Coleman (S) 50 at Crestview CC
Records: Lewis Mills 4-6
Wethersfield 197, Canton 210
At Avon
Wethersfield (197) Kaitlyn Applebaum 42, Emily Schneider 50, Emma Applebaum 52, Maddie Komanetsky 53
Canton (210) Ruby Theberge 48, Kirsten Laquerre 51, Zita Redford 54, Arianna Schuman 57
Medalist: Kaitlyn Applebaum (W) 42 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Upcoming events
Tuesday, May 13
BASEBALL
Canton at Lewis Mills, 5 p.m.
Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Stafford at Ellington, 4 p.m.
Avon at Bristol Eastern
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at NW Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
Avon at Bloomfield
BOYS GOLF
Suffield at Canton
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Simsbury
Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
BASEBALL
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Ellington, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Suffield at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Conard at Avon
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Rockville
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 15
BOYS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at St. Paul, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, May 16
BASEBALL
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.
Southington at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
BASEBALL
Canton at NW Catholic, 11 a.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Windsor Locks/East Granby, 9 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Watertown at Canton, 11 a.m.
TRI-STATE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Winsted at Valley Kraken (New Milford), 1 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
USL Championship: Louisville City at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, May 18
TRI-STATE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Canton at Amenia, NY, 1 p.m.
Burlington at Tri-Town (Community Field), 11 a.m.
Torrington at Bethlehem, 11 a.m.
CT Sliders at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.
Naugatuck at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 6 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghampton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
