Weekly scoreboard: May 26-June 1, 2025

Tuesday, May 27

BASEBALL

Canton at Granby

SOFTBALL

Suffield at Canton

TRACK and FIELD

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills Simsbury at CCC championships at New Britain

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Coventry

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Rockville

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Hall

Canton at East Granby

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Coventry

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Kraken at Naugatuck, 7

Valley Ducks at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.

Amenia at Winsted, 5:45 p.m.

Tri-Town at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

SOFTBALL

Avon at Canton

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament semifinal: Canton at Granby

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament semifinals

BOYS TENNIS

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Rockville

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Bristol Central

GIRLS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon

Canton at Suffield

Thursday, May 29

BASEBALL

NCCC Tournament at Windsor Locks

SOFTBALL

NCCC Tournament at Windsor Locks

BOYS GOLF

Canton at HMTCA

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 5:45 p.m.

Valley Kraken at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

Winsted at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Amenia at Torrington, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 7 p.m.

Friday, May 30

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Stafford

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Mercy

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Connecticut at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

Saturday, May 31

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Winsted, noon

Sunday, June 1

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Torrington at CT Sliders (Municipal), 4 p.m.

Wolcott at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 4 p.m.

Tri-Town at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.

Amenia at Bethlehem, 11 a.m.

Burlington at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023