Weekly scoreboard: May 5-11, 2025

Monday, May 5

BASEBALL

Hall at Avon, ppd. to Thursday, May 8

East Granby vs. Farmington at Dunkin Park, ppd.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon 14, Tolland 0

Simsbury 13, Farmington 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hall 11, Avon 4

NW Catholic 11, Canton 10

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Bloomfield, ppd. to Tuesday, May 6

Ellington at East Granby

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills at Southington

Simsbury 3, Amity 0

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Mercy, ppd

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon 14, Tolland 0

Records: Avon 3-6, Tolland 3-7

Simsbury 13, Farmington 7

Records: Farmington 6-3, Simsbury 6-5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hall 11, Avon 4

Records: Hall 7-2, Avon 0-8

NW Catholic 11, Canton 10

Records: Canton 4-6, NW Catholic 3-5

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, Amity 0

Records: Simsbury 3-7, Avon 2-8

Upcoming games

Tuesday, May 6

SOFTBALL

Hall at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Granby

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at East Granby

Avon at Bloomfield

BOYS GOLF

Somers at Canton

GIRLS GOLF

Suffield at Canton

Simsbury at Avon

Wednesday, May 7

BASEBALL

Canton at Bolton

Avon at Lewis Mills

SOFTBALL

Bolton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

Simsbury at Avon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at RHAM, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Coventry, East Windsor at Canton

Lewis Mills at Avon

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury

GIRLS TENNIS

Simsbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Hall at Avon

Thursday, May 8

BASEBALL

Hall at Avon

SOFTBALL

Avon at Hall

BOYS LACROSSE

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

Avon at NW Catholic

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Suffield, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Granby at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS GOLF

Canton, Newington at Hall

Friday, May 9

BASEBALL

Canton at Lewis Mills

SOFTBALL

Avon at Hall

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Ellington

BOYS TENNIS

Hall at Avon

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Hall

Saturday, May 10

BASEBALL

Canton at East Windsor co-op, noon

SOFTBALL

Gilbert at Canton, 11 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Canton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Weston, 11 a.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at New Britain

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023