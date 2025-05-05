Weekly scoreboard: May 5-11, 2025

Monday, May 5
BASEBALL
Hall at Avon, ppd. to Thursday, May 8
East Granby vs. Farmington at Dunkin Park, ppd.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon 14, Tolland 0
Simsbury 13, Farmington 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall 11, Avon 4
NW Catholic 11, Canton 10
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Bloomfield, ppd. to Tuesday, May 6
Ellington at East Granby
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Southington
Simsbury 3, Amity 0
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Mercy, ppd
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon 14, Tolland 0
Records: Avon 3-6, Tolland 3-7
Simsbury 13, Farmington 7
Records: Farmington 6-3, Simsbury 6-5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall 11, Avon 4
Records: Hall 7-2, Avon 0-8
NW Catholic 11, Canton 10
Records: Canton 4-6, NW Catholic 3-5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Simsbury 3, Amity 0
Records: Simsbury 3-7, Avon 2-8
Upcoming games
Tuesday, May 6
SOFTBALL
Hall at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at East Granby
Avon at Bloomfield
BOYS GOLF
Somers at Canton
GIRLS GOLF
Suffield at Canton
Simsbury at Avon
Wednesday, May 7
BASEBALL
Canton at Bolton
Avon at Lewis Mills
SOFTBALL
Bolton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
Simsbury at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Coventry, East Windsor at Canton
Lewis Mills at Avon
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury
GIRLS TENNIS
Simsbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Hall at Avon
Thursday, May 8
BASEBALL
Hall at Avon
SOFTBALL
Avon at Hall
BOYS LACROSSE
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
Avon at NW Catholic
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Suffield, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Granby at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS GOLF
Canton, Newington at Hall
Friday, May 9
BASEBALL
Canton at Lewis Mills
SOFTBALL
Avon at Hall
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Ellington
BOYS TENNIS
Hall at Avon
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Hall
Saturday, May 10
BASEBALL
Canton at East Windsor co-op, noon
SOFTBALL
Gilbert at Canton, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Canton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Weston, 11 a.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at New Britain
Previous results
Previous Spring 2025 results
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025
April 1-20, 2025
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023